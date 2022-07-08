Nine Endangered Penguin Chicks Hatch at Chester Zoo

Chester Zoo in England announced the birth of nine Humboldt penguin chicks with especially sweet names, sharing footage of the growing birds as they ventured out in the world from mid-June.

The first chick, Plum, was born on April 26, followed by Satsuma, Lemon, Papaya, Iona Berry, Peach, Cherry, Rhubarb and Banana. Zookeepers named the penguins after their favorite fruits, Chester Zoo said.

The chicks each weigh around 80 g (approximately 0.1 lb) at birth, and typically triple their size in the first three weeks of their lives.

Of the world’s 18 species of penguins, Humboldt penguins are “one of the most at risk of extinction,” the zoo said. Credit: Chester Zoo via Storyful

Video Transcript

[NO AUDIO]

