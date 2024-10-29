Nikola Vucevic with the nice feed

Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros react to the news that Manchester United sacked Erik ten Hag, review the MLS playoff matches from the weekend, and recap Barcelona's El Clásico victory.
Coach James Frankin said the timeline on Allar's recovery will likely go right up to Saturday's 12 p.m. ET kickoff.
A number of coaching mistakes were made that led to the Washington Commanders' miraculous win.
The Dodgers have been doing a good job of getting ahead in the count on Judge, and once they’ve gotten him to two strikes, Judge has been going down swinging.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon breaks down the story of Week 8's Sunday action.
On National Tight Ends Day, more NFL players at the celebrated position scored touchdowns than in the unofficial holiday's first six years.
Reddick went from third to first on the final lap.
A very close call for Atlanta's Pitts as he appeared to ease up heading into the end zone.
Daniels and Noah Brown were the heroes for the Commanders.
Tua Tagovailoa has been out since a Week 2 concussion vs. the Buffalo Bills.
The Jaguars punter had what could be the punt of the year, booming a 73-yard kick that pinned the Packers back at their 2-yard line.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman react to the Dodgers going up 2-0 in the World Series, discuss Shohei Ohtani’s injury and try to make sense of Aaron Judge’s struggles.
Despite a moment of panic at Dodger Stadium, manager Dave Roberts remained optimistic, and the Dodgers are turning the page to Game 3 in New York.
The Yankees needed Rodón's best to bounce back in World Series Game 2. That's not how it worked out.
There are just five weeks remaining in the regular season.
The playoff race tightened considerably with some wild Saturday night results.
Quinn Ewers threw three first-half TD passes.
It turns out audiences are very interested in a Yankees-Dodgers World Series featuring Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani.
In a game featuring the top two finishers in 2023-24 MVP voting, it was Holmgren who often looked like the best player on the floor.
The Dodgers' first baseman echoed Kirk Gibson, delivering his first home run of this postseason in epic fashion.