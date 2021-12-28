Nikola Vucevic

The Canadian Press

Kyrie Irving is a step closer to making his season debut. The Eastern Conference-leading Brooklyn Nets announced Tuesday that Irving, along with Kevin Durant and LaMarcus Aldridge, have cleared the NBA's health and safety protocols — a major step toward getting them back on the court. Irving has not played this season, largely because of his decision not to be vaccinated against the coronavirus and the Nets initially not being willing to have the perennial All-Star with them on a part-time basis