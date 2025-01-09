Nikola Vučević with the 2 Pt

Let’s take a look at some contenders, including Victor Wembanyama, who could make their All-Star debuts this February.
With 118 ballots publicly available, here's where the voting stands.
The Ducks were the only undefeated team at the top level of college football before losing to Ohio State in the Rose Bowl.
Belichick was hired as the Tar Heels' new coach in December.
Now that the regular season is over, Nate Tice and Charles McDonald check back in with their fourth mock draft of this cycle — with QBs going first and second overall.
Lux adds an above-average lefty bat to a Cincinnati lineup that needed a boost and clears some room in the Los Angeles infield.
The Bay GC of Shane Lowry, Ludvig Åberg and Wyndham Clark claimed the first match in a runaway.
In this episode of Football 301, Nate Tice, Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald bring you their picks for end-of-season awards. From MVP to the best assistant coach, the trio debates the key players and coaches that defined the NFL season.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss where the top remaining free agents might wind up with time running out, the Orioles signing Charlie Morton, Korean free agent Hyeseong Kim joining the Dodgers and Jake recapping the MLB moves he’s missed.
The NFL regular season is in the books after a messy Week 18. Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon to breakdown what you should actually care about from Week 18 for the 2025 fantasy season. In a jam packed show the two also share Yahoo's internal data from the 2024 season to reveal the true 'league winners' this fantasy season. Behrens ends the show by sharing his end of the year fantasy awards including fantasy MVP, bust of the year, sleeper of the year, rookie of the year and many more.
The Giants finished 3-14 this season, tied for the NFL's worst record.
The Bison have won those 10 titles over the past 14 seasons.
Who has a realistic shot of knocking off the Chiefs in the playoffs?
It's never too early to think about next fantasy football season. Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski take a look at the top-20 fantasy picks for 2025.
Christian and Alexis react to Liverpool’s shocking draw against Manchester United. Then, Christian and Alexis recap all the other big matches around Europe including Arsenal’s draw to Brighton and Real Madrid’s comeback against Valencia. Later, Christian and Alexis react to the weekend’s viral soccer moments in Run That Back.
Watson has played a total of 19 games with the Browns since signing a $230 million contract in 2022.
Matsuyama's record, TGL’s debut, Morikawa’s struggles, and is Tour Championship match play on the way?
Jerod Mayo was one and done as Patriots head coach. Who will replace him?
Starters for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game will be announced Jan. 23.
Front Row purchased a charter for a third car from now-defunct Stewart-Haas Racing before filing an antitrust lawsuit against NASCAR.