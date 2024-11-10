Nikola Vučević with a 2-pointer vs the Atlanta Hawks
With no draft pick in 2025, the Hawks have no choice but to win now. And that's a good thing for Trae Young, Jalen Johnson and 2024 No. 1 draft pick Zaccharie Risacher, who scored 33 points Wednesday night.
Inter Miami lost a second consecutive game to Atlanta United, and crashed out of the MLS playoffs in the first round.
Gabriel's second scoring pass against Maryland put him on top of the all-time FBS career list for touchdowns.
The Buffaloes have an opportunity to tie for first place in the Big 12 after Saturday's win.
Nick Bosa knew his gesture would likely result in a fine from the NFL, but he thought speaking his mind was worth the expense.
Man City lost 2-1 at Brighton on Saturday. It's the first time City coach Pep Guardiola has lost four straight games in his entire managerial career.
Auburn's plane was forced to turn around after two players, Jahki Howard and Ja’Heim Hudson got into an altercation.
The teams have filed suit over NASCAR's charter agreement and will have the chance to appeal the decision.
The 2024-2025 NBA season is around its 9-game mark as of Thursday night, so Kevin O'Connor is joined by Tom Haberstroh to share 9 observations about the league and its trends at this roughly 10% completion point in the season.
On today's episode of The College Football Enquirer, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to Florida's announcement that they are bringing head coach Billy Napier for the 2025 season. They also look ahead to two Week 11 elimination games: Georgia vs. Ole Miss and Colorado vs. Texas Tech.
Someone’s going to ruin someone else’s year in Death Valley on Saturday night, just a little earlier than usual.
Joe Burrow was great, Ja’Marr Chase was unstoppable but the Bengals couldn’t close the door on a much-needed win in Baltimore.
In our re-draft, the Chicago Bears opt for Jayden Daniels over Caleb Williams.
Trevor Lawrence may miss Week 10 after injuring his shoulder against the Eagles last week.
We're nearly through three weeks of the fantasy basketball season, so Dan Titus decided to gauge the first-year players' current value.
Let's break down the huge matchup between AFC North rivals for fantasy football Week 10.
Dyson Daniels spent his first two seasons with the Pelicans, though he was traded to Atlanta earlier this year.
Beware of these six players with bust potential in Week 10!
Nine weeks down, and nine weeks to go. Here's everything you need to know about the NFL season so far.
Florida is 15-18 since Napier was hired before the 2022 season.