Nikola Jovic with the nice feed

The Canadian Press

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Erling Haaland knew the impact his words could have . . . and said them anyway. The striker faced questions on Tuesday about his Manchester City future, and speculation about a move to Real Madrid. “If I say this now," Haaland said, "it’s probably gonna be a massive headline tomorrow. You never know what the future brings, but I’m happy. You can write this, but you also have to write everything I said before.” For full disclosure, Haaland spoke in glowing terms about l