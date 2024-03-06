Nikola Jovic with the nice feed
Jason Kelce spent 13 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles before announcing his retirement on Monday
Where might he land?
‘He is perfectly built to play the game we play,’ Panthers coach Paul Maurice said.
The NHL trade deadline is Friday. Here are the potential buyers and sellers and which players could be dealt.
Toronto Maple Leafs veteran Ryan Reaves said New York Rangers rookie Matt Rempe is "the biggest guy I ever fought" and called him a "humble kid."
Bob Melvin made the move in a sports region where Colin Kaepernick ignited protests during the anthem.
The pair were seen kissing as they joined Jonas' brothers Nick and Kevin at the Bondi Bowling Club on Sunday
Monday Night RAW featured several impactful decisions for WrestleMania. Here are the highlights from San Antonio.
The FIA said Tuesday that its compliance officer has received two complaints “detailing potential allegations involving certain members of its governing body" in seeming reference to whistleblower claims against the president of Formula 1's governing body. The BBC reported this week that FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem allegedly intervened to overturn a penalty given to Fernando Alonso at last year's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. A second BBC report says the same whistleblower also claims Ben Sulayem told officials not to certify the Las Vegas circuit for its high-profile race last November.
The Chiefs hope to sign Chris Jones to a new contract, but he responded on social media to a rumor about a possible deal with the Raiders with ... an emoji.
REGINA — The Brier is no longer your father's Brier. What was a provincial and territorial men's curling championship embodying Canadian Confederation for most of its almost 100 years is now a hybrid including multiple teams from one province and widely differing ways for teams to get in it. Former Canadian and world curling champion Nolan Thiessen, Curling Canada's new chief executive officer, says both the Brier and the Canadian women's curling championship, the Scotties Tournament of Hearts,
The New Jersey Devils fired coach Lindy Ruff on Monday and named assistant Travis Green as the interim replacement. General manager Tom Fitzgerald made the surprising move with less than 30 games left in the NHL season. The Devils have lost five of seven to fall further out of playoff contention. New Jersey plays Tuesday against Florida. Ruff, 64, was in his fourth season with the team. The Devils reached the second round of the playoffs last year. ___ AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl Stephen
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Erling Haaland knew the impact his words could have . . . and said them anyway. The striker faced questions on Tuesday about his Manchester City future, and speculation about a move to Real Madrid. “If I say this now," Haaland said, "it’s probably gonna be a massive headline tomorrow. You never know what the future brings, but I’m happy. You can write this, but you also have to write everything I said before.” For full disclosure, Haaland spoke in glowing terms about l
To nobody's surprise, the Russell Wilson era is over in Denver.
Seeking to highlight underrated gems across MLB, fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don shares his list of draft sleepers in the AL.
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos told Russell Wilson on Monday that they're going to release him next week, just 18 months after signing the Super Bowl-winning quarterback to a five-year, $242 million contract extension. The Broncos still owe Wilson his $39 million salary for 2024 minus whatever he'd sign for with another team, which would likely be the veteran's minimum salary of $1.21 million. One potential landing spot is Pittsburgh. The Steelers are set to visit Denver next season.
Caleb Williams is poised to go to the Chicago Bears with the No. 1 overall pick of the NFL draft, but who else will be joining him as a first-round selection?
TORONTO — Two of the Toronto Raptors' most important players are out for an unknown amount of time. That means it's time for the next two to clock in. The Raptors announced that forward Scottie Barnes -- who broke his hand in Friday's 120-105 loss to the Golden State Warriors --had surgery on Monday to repair a fracture to the third metacarpal bone of his left hand. The surgery was performed by Dr. Steven Shin in Los Angeles. There was no update on Jakob Poeltl, who dislocated the pinky finger o
Jason Kelce officially announced his retirement after 13 seasons in the NFL, all with the Eagles. He is a six-time first-team All-Pro.