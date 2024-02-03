Nikola Jokic nails it from behind the arc
Nikola Jokic nails it from behind the arc, 02/02/2024
According to a recent report, the Los Angeles Lakers could be interested in Chicago Bulsl center Andre Drummond to help guard Nikola Jokic.
NEW YORK (AP) — Carl Weathers, a former NFL linebacker who became a Hollywood action movie and comedy star, playing nemesis-turned-ally Apollo Creed in the “Rocky” movies, facing off against Arnold Schwarzenegger in “Predator” and teaching golf in “Happy Gilmore,” has died. He was 76. Matt Luber, his manager, said Weathers died Thursday. His family issued a statement saying he died “peacefully in his sleep." “Carl Weathers will always be a legend,” Schwarzenegger wrote on Instagram. “An extraord
Center Jaren Jackson Jr. cited Steven Adams' physicality and off-the-court rapport with teammates while saying his recent trade to the Houston Rockets will be "tough" on the Memphis Grizzlies.
MONTREAL — Injuries have plagued Sean Monahan's career, but the Winnipeg Jets are confident in his ability to stay healthy. The Montreal Canadiens traded Monahan to the Jets on Friday in exchange for a first-round pick in this year's NHL draft and a conditional third-round pick in 2027. Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff downplayed concerns about Monahan's durability, saying that every player faces the possibility of injury. "Players get injured that's the nature of the game," he said. "You
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are counting down to an event close to their hearts
McIlroy was 6 under thru 14 holes before the sloppy finish.
“The good thing is the decision's not up to me.”
12 -year -old Sawyer Nicholson from Stouffville, Ont., is proving you’re never too young to start breaking world records. Last year, Nicholson broke the world record for the fastest 5K for her age group. She is currently on the Durham Dragons track team, working to beat her own personal bests. Traveling from Durham to Boston, to Philadelphia and Hawaii, the sky is the limit for this young runner. Emma Convey reports.
A brief video clip of Brittany Mahomes at the AFC Championship Game incited criticism of her behavior.
The Super Bowl is one of the hardest tickets to get for fans and players.
Neither the Dolphins nor Vic Fangio are broken up over their divorce. Ron Jaworski's charges add even more gasoline to the fire between the sides.
While talking to reporters, the Grammy winner joked his friend was "lying" when he told him he was taking a "microdose"
TORONTO (AP) — Connor McDavid won the NHL All-Star Skills competition Friday night, taking home the $1 million prize while showing once again why he is considered the best hockey player in the world. The reigning and three-time MVP dominated the competition he helped the league and players union revive after thinking in previous years it had gotten “a little gimmicky, a little out there.” With his assist, it went back to the basics, and McDavid was dominant. "I thought it was a fun event," McDav
In the aftermath of the 2023 NHL All-Star skills competition that was confusing, disjointed and went off poorly in the arena and on television, Gary Bettman asked Connor McDavid for his thoughts. Several conversations with McDavid and other stars later, this All-Star Weekend features the return of some past traditions with the hope of putting some fun back into it. Back was the popular player draft, which took place Thursday night with captains McDavid, Auston Matthews, Nathan MacKinnon and brothers Quinn and Jack Hughes picking their teams for the All-Star 3-on-3 tournament Saturday.
BOSTON (AP) — Austin Reaves scored a season-high 32 points and hit a career-high seven 3-pointers to help a Los Angeles Lakers team missing LeBron James and Anthony Davis stun the Boston Celtics 114-105 on Thursday night. James sat out because of a left ankle injury and Davis was sidelined by an Achilles tendon issue and left hip spasms. Reaves was 7 of 10 from beyond the arc. He also was fouled on one of the misses and made all three free throws. The Lakers hit 19 of 36 3-pointers, holding off
Hopkins, 86, transforms into the mascot Wrex the Dragon in the big game commercial
TORONTO — Auston Matthews kept the family together at the NHL all-star player draft. The Maple Leafs sniper, along with Toronto defenceman Morgan Rielly and celebrity captain Justin Bieber, used his first two picks Thursday on teammates William Nylander and Mitch Marner ahead of Saturday's four-team showcase. "Willie not so much, but we were getting threatened by Mitch that if we didn't take him he would do something bad," Matthews said with a smile when asked if there were bribes offered. "Ther
The 2024 NFL coaching carousel hasn't completely stopped, but it has slowed considerably with all eight head-coaching vacancies now filled.
Christian McCaffrey's mom said Super Bowl suites are too costly for her 'money bags' son. But her future daughter-in-law, Olivia Culpo, came through.
Dalton Del Don breaks down players and strategies he plans to stay away from in fantasy football drafts next season.