Nikola Jokic with a dunk vs the Minnesota Timberwolves

The Canadian Press

Paolo Banchero became the frontrunner to win Rookie of the Year race from the very moment that he went No. 1 in last year’s draft. And nobody caught him. Banchero was announced Tuesday night as the overwhelming winner of the top rookie award for this season, after the Orlando forward led all first-year players in scoring and helped the Magic improve from a 22-win last season to a 34-win club that contended for a play-in berth this season. The former Duke standout averaged 20 points per game. He