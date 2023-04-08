Nikola Jokic with an assist vs the Utah Jazz
What a collapse for Dallas.
The Raptors' opponent for the first game of the play-in tournament is set. Here's what you need to know.
Darvin Ham gets briefed every morning on where his team could end up in the Western Conference playoff race. While the various scenarios are enough to warp the mind of any fan, the Los Angeles Lakers' coach knows the only thing he can do is make sure his team keeps on winning. The Lakers kept their hopes alive of avoiding a spot in the play-in tournament with a 121-107 victory over the resting Phoenix Suns on Friday night.
The Warriors are scraping into the playoffs, but Klay Thompson believes the defending champions can still be the team to beat.
Luka Doncic is probable to play in Friday night game
The omens are good for the Suns, who have an 8-0 record when Kevin Durant is starting, but focus now turns towards the playoffs.
Despite not playing in an NBA game this season, Mac McClung had a pretty strong year.
To make the playoffs, the Miami Heat will need to win a game in the play-in tournament. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra and players spoke about that reality on Friday night.
The NBA wants to know why the Dallas Mavericks held out several key players in their next-to-last game of the season, even while the team still had a mathematical chance of making the play-in tournament. NBA officials opened an investigation Saturday into the Mavericks' decision-making surrounding Friday's game against the Chicago Bulls, in which Dallas sat Kyrie Irving for the entire game and Luka Doncic for most of the contest. The Mavericks blew an 11-point fourth-quarter lead and lost, getting eliminated from postseason consideration.
TNT analyst Charles Barkley believes the Kings will win a first-round playoff series against the Warriors or Lakers.
D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves and Malik Beasley combine for 67 points and 10 assists Friday to lead the Lakers to a much-needed win over the Suns.
Who will the third-seeded Sacramento Kings play in the first round of the NBA playoffs? Here are the likely scenarios.
The Lakers kept alive their playoff hopes Friday with a victory over Phoenix that showed stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis are playing on fumes.
This story would never have been told if Udonis Haslem’s mother hadn’t moved from Miami to Jacksonville. Haslem, the NBA’s oldest active player at 42 and a three-time champion, is in the final days with his hometown team. “All I’ve ever tried to do is take care of my people, take care of my city,” Haslem said.
LeBron James and Anthony Davis combine for 30 points, but D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves and Malik Beasley each score at least 20 points in Lakers' win.
Although a majority of NBA players are Black, that’s not the case for most teams’ local broadcasters.
Sam Hauser scored a career-high 26 points and the Boston Celtics cruised past the Toronto Raptors 121-102 on Friday night. Jayson Tatum finished with 21 points and sat out the entire second half as the Celtics posted a 4-0 sweep in the season series. It is Boston’s first sweep over Toronto since 2009-10.
The Grizzlies had the best defense in the NBA before Steven Adams was injured.
Dallas is sitting Kyrie Irving and four other regulars against Chicago in a game with draft implications and with the Mavericks facing postseason elimination if they lose. The sudden switch from the Mavericks came two days after Doncic and Irving led a rally to a 123-119 victory over Sacramento. The win kept Dallas in the mix for the final spot in the Western Conference play-in tournament a year after the Mavs reached the West finals.
The Golden State Warriors have updated Andrew Wiggins’ status for Friday’s game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center.