Nikola Jokic with a 2-pointer vs the New York Knicks

The Canadian Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Maxi Kleber drilled the winning 3-pointer at the buzzer on a pass from Kyrie Irving, who scored 38 points in the Dallas Mavericks’ stunning 111-110 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night. With Luka Doncic sidelined, Kleber did a remarkable imitation of the injured superstar who has repeatedly beaten the Lakers with big shots over the years. Kleber first hit three free throws with 7.2 seconds to play after Anthony Davis unwisely fouled him on a 3-point attempt, and