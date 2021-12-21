Nikola Jokic

The Canadian Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns got bad news on defensive end Takk McKinley. They're hoping for better on Myles Garrett. Cleveland's defense, already ravaged by COVID-19 cases, was dealt another tough blow as McKinley will miss the rest of this season with a torn Achilles tendon suffered in Monday night's 16-14 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Also, the Browns are anxiously awaiting test results on Garrett after the star injured his groin in the fourth quarter. Garrett left the field and was checked i