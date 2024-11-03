Nikola Jokić sinks it from downtown

There are questions that need answers in every NBA season. Here are eight to tip off 2024-25.
In a game featuring the top two finishers in 2023-24 MVP voting, it was Holmgren who often looked like the best player on the floor.
The Bucks can't have nice things this season.
The first set of rankings for the inaugural 12-team playoff will be released on Tuesday.
The passing combination of quarterback Jaxson Dart and receiver Jordan Watkins broke several Ole Miss records in a 63-31 win over Arkansas.
Three undefeated teams fell on Saturday.
Clayton Kershaw made his intentions clear while celebrating his team's World Series title.
Herb Jones and CJ McCollum join an already stocked roster of injured players for the New Orleans Pelicans.
Time to check in on the 2024 NFL Draft class! Who's performing (and who's not) for our fantasy football teams?
Lochte held the record since 2012, while Smith set the world record mark in the 100m backstroke at last week's World Cup.
So it turns out Japan really wanted to watch Shohei Ohtani in the World Series.
Beware of these six players with bust potential in Week 9!
Soler is in the middle of a three-year, $42 million contract he signed in February.
The Yankees had a 5-0 lead and their ace on the mound before it all fell apart, ending their season in particularly painful fashion.
Larson has six wins this season but is fifth in the standings ahead of Sunday's race at Martinsville.
Who will make the Final Four? And will UConn three-peat?
The Dodgers showed their grit and resilience once again in rallying from down 5-0 to stun the Yankees in Game 5.
In today's edition: Dodgers win it all, NFL power rankings, the NBA's 3-point evolution (has it gone too far?), a league of their own, and more.
The impact of L.A.'s victory in Game 5 extends well beyond the stars to the team's unsung heroes and fans around the world.
This offseason's free agent class is headlined by a generational hitter and full of fascinating players at a variety of positions.