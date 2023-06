Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray are the best duo in basketball right now | Ball Don’t Lie

Yahoo Sports NBA writers Jake Fischer and Dan Devine hop on the “Ball Don’t Lie” podcast to discuss Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray’s incredible performances in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, and debate if they’re the best duo in the NBA right now.

