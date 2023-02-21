Nikki Haley campaigns in Urbandale
Nikki Haley campaigns in Urbandale
“We are fighting racism, we're fighting sexism, we're fighting homophobia, I think we should also be fighting ageism," the senator said
The 2024 GOP presidential candidate is an "alpha Karen with brown skin," Wajahat Ali told Mehdi Hasan.
"Ok we age going BIG tomorrow," Tom Brady wrote with a video of his daughter Vivian Lake, 10, having fun on the bunny slopes during a snow-covered getaway with his three kids
My late father, the politician and boulevardier, Woodrow Wyatt, attended Queen Elizabeth’s Coronation in 1953. There were 8,251 guests, accommodated by the scaffolding built into Westminster Abbey, and they sat on velvet chairs, which you could buy afterwards. The profits went to covering the cost of an occasion that made the world wonder.
Cindy Camponovo met her husband, Massimiliano, in 2011 when she was a 26-year-old bar maid and he was her 38-year-old manager
"Literally an angel," big sister Khloé commented.
Alexandria Cress Borys, 26, was allegedly shot by Christina Harrison in Irmo, South Carolina, on Valentine’s Day
Pamela Anderson, 55, showed off toned abs in a barely-there cutout dress, posing “without makeup” in recent photos the “Baywatch” star shared to Instagram.
Florida is the canary in the coal mine of climate change. Long-time residents are already fleeing, and it's a scary omen for the rest of the US.
"Look how cute I am now," the singer posted to Twitter, clapping back at those who negatively commented on her looks at the awards show
Brit Hume is skeptical about the former president's prospects in the 2024 race.
CNN CEO Chris Licht says Don Lemon will receive formal training after the TV host said Nikki Haley is not "in her prime," sparking backlash.
‘America Last!!!’ cries far-right Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene
The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and her husband, Joe Gorga, hit the islands for a vacation with friends
The firebrand GOP lawmaker has been cozying up to Republican leaders and landed plum assignments on House committees this year.
Vladimir Putin is calling in his few remaining international allies in his latest push for victory in Ukraine. Foremost among these is China, which last year proclaimed that its friendship with Moscow had “no limits” and “no forbidden areas of cooperation”. Now that cooperation may extend to the military equipment necessary for a Russian victory.
Danielle Stafford, 29, was arrested when officers smelled cannabis coming from her vehicle and then found a bag of the drug worth £1,308 behind the driver's seat.
A body language expert is out here analyzing the video of Kate Middleton tapping Prince William's butt on the red carpet.
Jansen Panettiere appeared in TV and film projects including Even Stevens, The Walking Dead and Racing Stripes
Orlando Bloom has shared some relatable thoughts about his relationship with Katy Perry, explaining that it is oftentimes 'really challenging'.