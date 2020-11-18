NIH director on COVID-19 vaccine timeline
The Director of the National Institute of Health Dr. Francis Collins joins 'The Story' with insight into the race for a vaccine.
Masai Ujiri is famously hard to predict at the NBA draft, but there are some similarities in his selections.
The Florida Panthers have named Brett Peterson the first Black assistant GM in league history.
If you’ve been stashing your FAAB or saving your high priority on the waiver wire, this is the week to use it.
The disgruntled former Falcon is once again looking for a new team after failing his Bengals physical.
Harden and Westbrook reportedly want to be traded because Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta is a Trump supporter.
Epstein brought a long-awaited World Series title to the Cubs.
Yahoo Sports takes a look at the best pick if a team decides to keep it and trade options for all 14 teams in the lottery.
William Lou is joined by Vivek Jacob of Complex Sports Canada to break down Milwaukee's attempt to build around Giannis Antetokounmpo.
McGill University has chosen Redbirds as the new name for its men's varsity sports teams. The university made the announcement today, more than a year after doing away with the old Redmen name.
The Masters, held seven months from its normal start date, recorded abysmal ratings. Here are some reasons why ... and why it doesn't matter.
A look at what’s happening around European soccer on Wednesday:BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA vs. ITALYItaly controls its own destiny in Sarajevo, where a victory will assure that the Azzurri not only win their Nations League group and advance to the Final Four but also host the tournament in October. Italy coach Roberto Mancini and standout forward Ciro Immobile are still out with the coronavirus, with several more players unavailable due to club quarantines. But Italy has already beaten Estonia and Poland with understrength squads over the past week. Reaching the finals would come almost exactly three years after the Azzurri embarrassingly failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. Bosnia has already been mathematically relegated to League B. Italy can also advance with a draw if the Netherlands doesn’t beat Poland in the other Group 1 game, or even with a loss if the other game is drawn.BELGIUM vs. DENMARKA draw will be enough for Belgium to reach the Final Four, but a defeat at the hands of Christian Eriksen's teammates would send FIFA's top-ranked team crashing out and Denmark would win the group. Two years ago, Belgium was in a similar position and slumped to a 5-2 shock loss to Switzerland. Determined to avoid another setback, Belgium coach Roberto Martinez can count on a formidable attacking power. Perhaps more crucially, Belgium has also shown resilience and relentless defensive work in its 2-0 win against England last week. In addition to Eden Hazard, who remained in Spain with Real Madrid after testing positive for COVID-19, Belgium will be missing two other important players through suspension — Axel Witsel and Thomas Meunier.ENGLAND vs. ICELANDNeither team is able to finish first in the group to qualify for next October's Nations League Final Four, so they could use the match to give a run-out to fringe players. England coach Gareth Southgate, for example, is definitely without Jordan Henderson and Raheem Sterling because of minor injuries and could choose to rest other first-choice players who have a busy schedule of domestic games coming up. Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish will hope to get a third straight start for England in this international break to cement his place in the team and continue his brilliant season on a personal level. Iceland, which is last in the group and without a point from five games, was handed a exemption from the British government to play at Wembley Stadium. Its players would ordinarily have been subject to a travel ban — prohibiting their entry to Britain — having played away on Sunday to Denmark, where a new coronavirus strain has spread from mink to humans.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
The "Hail Murray" was the play of Week 10 — and it delivered its fair share of fantasy bad beats.
Alvarez is a fighter, pure and simple, and if he has any say in it, he’s going to make the biggest fights possible.
HOUSTON — In 2002, the Houston Texans were an expansion team preparing for their first season and Josh McCown had just wrapped up his college career at nearby Sam Houston State.Back then the Texas native longed to play for the new franchise, but he was drafted by Arizona instead.Nineteen seasons and nine teams later, the quarterback finally got his wish when he signed with the Texans this month to be their third quarterback behind Deshaun Watson and AJ McCarron.“Going back to pre-draft and everything that went on (in 2002) ... I followed it closely because it was another team in Texas,” McCown said. “The desire to come here was strong. Things just work out funny, but to be here 19, almost 20 years later is crazy.”McCown joins the Texans after spending the early part of the season on the Eagles practice squad, a job that allowed him to stay at his home in Texas because of the pandemic instead of reporting to Philadelphia.He last appeared in a game in January when he took over for an injured Carson Wentz in Philadelphia’s 17-9 playoff loss to Seattle.Interim coach Romeo Crennel liked the idea of adding someone with McCown's resume to his roster in a season where the pandemic has the potential to knock players out at any time.“If we lose a quarterback to the virus, now then we have a proven, experienced guy in the on-deck circle or in the bullpen so that we can pull from that guy," Crennel said. “He has a tremendous amount of experience. He’s seen a lot, done a lot."Since McCown has been in the NFL since the Texans became a team, it’s no surprise that at 41 he’s by far the oldest player on the team. He’s seven years older than Houston’s second-oldest players, long snapper Jon Weeks and tight end Darren Fells.His advanced age has had some players poking fun at him since he joined the team.“He’s been around for a long time, he’s prehistoric essentially,” linebacker Whitney Mercilus said. “It’s awesome to have him in the building, also to bring his wealth of knowledge to the quarterback room.”McCown doesn’t remember anyone referring to him as prehistoric before, but doesn’t mind the good-natured ribbing from his teammates.“It comes with the territory,” he said. “When you have the good fortune of playing this long, I guess it’s a blessing to be made fun of for that reason. Maybe if it was a little less stops along the way, it would be a little bit better story.”McCown spent last season with the Eagles after playing the previous two seasons for the Jets. He spent four seasons with the Cardinals after they drafted him in the third round and has also played for the Lions, Raiders, Panthers, Bears, Buccaneers and Browns.He’s played 102 games and thrown for 17,731 yards and 98 touchdowns in his career.While he still has the desire to play, McCown said a bonus of joining the Texans is the chance to work with Watson and share his knowledge of the game with the 25-year-old.“Any way I can serve and help a young quarterback like Deshaun continue to do what he’s doing, that’s the icing on the cake,” he said. “That’s what I want to get out of this. Just to be a part of an organization, be a part of something, a group of guys coming together to accomplish something.”And although he’s been in the NFL since most of his teammates were in elementary school, he still believes he could play effectively if called upon. His duties as a father have helped keep him in shape as he’s aged.“I still feel like I’m throwing it the same way,” he said. “My two sons are 10th and 11th grade high school quarterbacks, so there’s really not a time throughout the calendar year that we’re not throwing the football. That’s served me because it keeps me around and keeps the arm loose.”When McCown was growing up he figured he’d end up coaching high school football in his home state if he didn’t make it to the NFL. After he was drafted, he put the old dream of coaching on the backburner. But now that his playing career is winding down, he’s started thinking about the possibility of coaching in the NFL.“The longer I’ve been in this game and been around these guys, I see real value in being able to be a part of an organization and compete at the highest level,” he said. “So... whenever I finally take the cleats off, I definitely see that in the future.”___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLKristie Rieken, The Associated Press
After handing out fantasy grades to AFC teams, Scott Pianowski turns his attention to the NFC.
Riley McCusker and Emily Liszewski filed a lawsuit alleging mistreatment from their former coach Maggie Haney.
Andy Behrens highlights the Kyler Murray Hail Mary and the Nick Chubb step out that robbed managers of hard-fought fantasy victories.
On the latest Fantasy Football Forecast, Matt Harmon and Hayden Winks from Rotoworld implore you to start that stud rookie on your bench going forward. Looking at you Tee Higgins managers.
This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. Let's start with two observations we can now consider truth about sports in the COVID-19 era. First, half-measures don't work. If you're not screening participants daily, then quarantining them from the outside world, the way the NHL and NBA did with their respective bubbles, and the way big-time fight promoters have in Las Vegas and Abu Dhabi, you're leaving openings the virus can, and will, exploit. That's why COVID-19 didn't permeate the NBA's secure campus in Orlando, and why the virus forced the cancellation or postponement of more than a dozen NCAA football games last weekend alone. Second, the sports world won't return to whatever normal is going to be until a safe, effective vaccine reaches a broad cross-section of the population. Teams need to sell tickets to boost revenues, but you can't build an NBA-style bubble around a sold-out stadium. If you want a standing-room-only crowd and the kind of full-throated cheering that accompanies high-stakes games, you have to be sure spectators who arrive healthy won't leave with a potentially deadly virus. That's why recent news from big pharma should have sports fans excited in North America and beyond. Late last week, drug maker Pfizer announced early data indicated that their COVID-19 vaccine was 90 per cent effective. On Monday, Moderna issued a news release saying their new vaccine prevented COVID-19 in 94.5 per cent of participants in a preliminary trial. News like that could make you envision a return to everything we've missed since the COVID-19 pandemic upended the sports industry last winter – full schedules, packed stadiums, in-person meet-and-greets with your favourite athletes. But a pair of news releases from drug firms competing for market share aren't enough to bring pro sports back to normal. And if you think we're all just a needle away from packing Jurassic Park to watch the Raptors in the NBA playoffs, you should temper your optimism with patience. Sports fandom should, after all, teach us the pitfalls of extrapolating from limited data. If my favourite baseball player goes 3-for-4 on Opening Day, I know better than to think he'll hit .750 for the season. WATCH | Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine tests show promising results: Experts better-positioned than I am will tell you that the early reports, while encouraging, don't give definitive answers on how these two vaccines will stand up to further trials, or, assuming they're broadly effective, how to store and distribute the drugs for maximum impact. But if everything unfolds the way we hope, with regulatory approval pending and broader availability a few months into 2021, we might see something resembling a normal Olympic Games in Tokyo next summer. International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach certainly sees the promise in soon-to-hit-the-market COVID-19 vaccines, and says immunization will likely become a requirement for athletes and spectators in Tokyo next July. "In order to protect the Japanese people and out of respect for the Japanese people, the IOC will undertake great effort so that as many [people] as possible — Olympic participants and visitors — will arrive here [with a] vaccine if by then a vaccine is available," Bach told reporters in Japan this week. "This makes us all very confident that we can have spectators in the Olympics stadium." Of course, the road to a COVID-19-free Olympics, contested by the best in the world in every event, goes through the United States, a regular at the top of the medal table, and home to the IOC's most lucrative broadcast rights deal — NBC signed a 28-year, $7.75 billion contract extension with the IOC in 2014. But in the country that also leads the world in COVID-19 cases (11.3 million by Tuesday afternoon), and where more than a quarter million residents have already died of the disease, addressing the pandemic often has more to do with politics and ideology than public health. Undermining severity of COVID-19 If we drew a Venn diagram charting people who don't believe in vaccines and people who think face coverings rob citizens of their freedom, we might not need a second circle. And if we counted the ways lame-duck President Donald Trump and his political allies helped spread COVID-19, we'd run out of fingers and toes. In the pandemic's opening stages, Trump's administration bid against individual states for personal protective equipment, raising prices and lowering supplies of gear sorely needed to keep frontline medical staff safe. In October, a COVID-positive Trump may have exposed Secret Service members to the virus when he had them drive him around Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to wave at supporters who had gathered there. And in September he lent his heft to a campaign to force the Big Ten conference to reverse its decision to postpone fall sports like football. When the league finally decided to play football this fall, Trump tried to take credit for the decision, hoping it would help him win battleground states like Wisconsin and Michigan. Trump failed to win Michigan or Wisconsin in this month's election, but the virus succeeded in infiltrating football programs across Big Ten country. Before the Wisconsin Badgers smashed the Michigan Wolverines 49-11 last Saturday, the team endured a rash of positive tests and a two-week shutdown. Last month, the Wolverines kept practising even as a surge in COVID cases locally prompted a stay-at-home order for students on campus. And an outbreak among Maryland's football team forced them to cancel a game against Ohio State. Wrestling COVID-19 into submission seems the most effective way to return to sold-out stadiums, and to protect the athletes those fans pay to see. But reaching that point, whether for mainstream American sports or the Olympics, means surviving two more months with an administration determined not to attack the problem. Until then, some sports outfits will move forward with compromises aimed at limiting the risk. The NCAA has announced plans to hold the entire basketball tournament known as March Madness in Indianapolis, instead of spreading its 67 games among far-flung host cities. But other operators are treating COVID-19 as a nuisance, and not a threat to public health. When the pandemic wiped out the Battle 4 Atlantis, an annual season-opening college basketball tournament in the Bahamas, the event relocated to South Dakota, the U.S. pandemic's current epicentre, where more than 58 per cent of COVID-19 tests come back positive. Organizers are selling tickets, even though as of Nov. 16 the state's seven-day rolling average of new cases was 1,424, in a population of less than 885,000. If Ontario logged new COVID-19 cases at that rate, we'd see more than 23,000 a day. In sports terms, it's like walking Rich Aurilia to pitch to peak P.E.D. Barry Bonds. And in terms of restoring the sports world to whatever normal is going to be in 2021 it's a big step backward, even with vaccines on the way.
