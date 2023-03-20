Nightly Notable: Nikola Jokic | March 13
Nikola Jokic notches his 28th triple-double of the season with 22 point, 17 rebounds, and 10 assits in the win over the Nets.
The seven-time world champion posted an emotional Instagram prior to the Saudi Arabian GP weekend
For the sake of referees at every level of the game, the FA must hit Aleksandar Mitrovic with a minimum 10-match ban for his actions at Old Trafford in Fulham’s 3-1 loss to Manchester United. He placed his hands on referee Chris Kavanagh, and that is simply unacceptable.
When E.J. Harnden won his second Brier earlier this month, it felt a little different from the first time. The curler from Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., is 10 years older. But more importantly, he won the recent tournament with a new team and in a game against his younger brother Ryan. "It's hard to put into words, but what an experience," he said. For most of his professional career, Harnden played on the same team as Ryan and with his cousin Brad Jacobs as skip. When Jacobs announced last year he wo
Tiffany Emig, the owner of eight English cream golden retrievers, took the dogs for their first swim at the Rummy’s Beach Club in Spring, Texas, when they were five weeks old. The water will undoubtedly be intimidating for puppies at that age. But, as this video shows, the dogs rose to the challenge and dived into the pool one after the other. They’ll all be strong swimmers in no time! Credit: YouTube/Lisa Goebel via Storyful
Alonso celebrated on the podium before being demoted to fourth.
Alcaraz enjoyed a dream start to the matchup of first-time Indian Wells finalists as he got an early break for a 2-0 lead and dropped just six points on serve as he raced through the opening set in 36 minutes. Russian fifth seed Medvedev, who was looking to add another title to the ones he collected in Rotterdam, Doha and Dubai over the last month, was unable to stop the bleeding and had no answer for the Spaniard's brilliance the rest of the way. Alcaraz broke to love in the first game of the second set and held at love for a 2-0 lead as a resigned Medvedev dropped 10 consecutive points dating back to the first frame.
It's been a season of growth and development for Antigonish's Rhyah Stewart. The 16-year-old goalie from Antigonish showed she could shine in a boys' league as a member of the Cape Breton West Islanders of the Nova Scotia U18 Major Hockey League, the highest level of hockey for that age group in the province. "This season has been a great experience for me," said Stewart, who has to travel 75 minutes to Port Hood to play with the Islanders. "I think playing in this league has really pushed me to
The end of the line may be near for a Chicago Blackhawks legend.
Reimer says the team's decision to wear Pride-themed jerseys runs counter to his religious beliefs.
NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Josh Williams is taking "parked" very literally.
The Panthers have the No. 1 overall pick in the draft this spring, and many expect they'll take a quarterback.
Prince William has written to a grassroots football club condemning the racism its players and coaches have faced.
'1883' star Tim McGraw received a special welcome to the Dutton universe courtesy of the original patriarch, Kevin Costner.
SANDVIKEN, Sweden — Canada's Kerri Einarson stole her way to victory to open the women's world curling championship. Einarson defeated the host Swedes 9-4 on Saturday. Trailing 4-3 heading into the ninth end, Canada stole two to take the lead. Einarson executed a tricky double takeout in the 10th to force Swedish skip Anna Hasselborg to draw against multiple Canadian stones. Hasselborg was light to give up a steal of four and Canada secured the win. “It’s really crucial. The fans were totally on
The Cuban team's trip to Miami for the World Baseball Classic semifinals is re-igniting old political divisions.
Keeping you updated on the latest exploits of top NHL draft prospect Connor Bedard.
Danny Lee birdied his final two holes for a 2-under 69 and then won LIV Golf Tucson on the second hole of a four-man playoff on Sunday by making a 25-foot birdie putt from off the 18th green for his first win in nearly eight years. It was the second playoff in LIV Golf since the Saudi-funded series began last year. Dustin Johnson won the playoff outside Boston last year.
Usain Bolt holds multiple world and Olympic records in athletics, but he would give them all up for success as a footballer.
Eden Hazard has outlined his desire to stay at Real Madrid next season, despite making just three appearances in LaLiga this term.
Lewis Hamilton has admitted he is lost and running low on confidence after another sobering evening in qualifying for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.