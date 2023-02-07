Nightly Notable: Klay Thompson | Feb. 6
Klay Thompson goes off for 42 points, while hitting 12 triples, and shooting 75% from beyond the arc in Golden State's big win over Oklahoma City.
Klay Thompson goes off for 42 points, while hitting 12 triples, and shooting 75% from beyond the arc in Golden State's big win over Oklahoma City.
The legendary NFL quarterback posed in his underwear after announcing his retirement for the second time
The ESPN personalities clashed big-time in an on-air verbal tussle described as "beautifully awkward TV."
The pair will be opposing coaches on the television The Ultimate Fighter, before squaring off in the Octagon later this year
Here's what we've learned about the Maple Leafs through 52 games, and what the team should focus on adding and improving down the stretch.
A hockey rink in a small Saskatchewan town has earned internet stardom for the way skaters hit the ice. At the community skating rink in Lang, Sask., about 60 kilometres south of Regina, players have to descend a staircase that rises and falls using a pulley system. Once they're onto the ice, the staircase — like a drawbridge — is lifted back to the roof. Rink board member and village councillor Mike Williams said the community calls it the "catwalk." "As you step onto the stairs it drops down o
The Chiefs’ coaching staff reportedly made some changes to the team hotel so the players feel more at home ahead of Super Bowl LVII.
A Queensland family’s backyard pool was off limits for a while recently, when a large python decided to take a refreshing dip.“There’s a snake in our pool,” Jeremy Santolin’s son can be heard saying, as the family look on.Santolin told Storyful that the snake “got out of the pool by itself within a few minutes.” “A professional snake catcher caught the snake in my backyard and released it to a nearby forest,” Santolin said. Credit: Jeremy Santolin via Storyful
"That to me is like a bar fight," the movie star said of his general dislike for the UFC
If UFC boss Dana White is part of a discussion of all-time GOATs in MMA, best keep Fedor Emelianenko's name out of your mouth.
The Heat is now open to trades involving Kyle Lowry if the team is offered a deal it views as advantageous, according to a source in contact with the team.
The Dallas Mavericks desperately need an All-Star next to Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving could be Rajon Rondo
See the top Twitter reactions to Serghei Spivac's dominant finish of Derrick Lewis in the UFC Fight Night 218 main event.
There are less than four weeks until the NHL trade deadline on March 3 and the market is still taking shape.
The 11-year-old son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning connected with Stefon Diggs during the Pro Bowl Games festivities in Las Vegas.
With Bo Horvat shipped out of Vancouver, Brock Boeser will look to make up for some of the Canucks' lost offensive production and is a must-add in your fantasy hockey league.
Alex Albon said Formula One drivers are "concerned" about the FIA's move to ban political statements.
There’s a notable history with Carl Cheffers and the Chiefs. But this goes beyond that.
Bantamweight contender Sean O'Malley has signed a new eight-fight contract with the UFC, his boss Dana White said.
The fading light was enough for Justin Rose to see his final shot find the 10th fairway at Pebble Beach, and that was enough for him to call it a day. Rose was to return Monday morning to finish the back nine in pursuit of his first victory in four years. “A two-shot lead is great,” Rose said.
The outfield position has something for everyone yet again in 2023. Check out our positional rankings for draft season.