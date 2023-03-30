Nightly Notable: Jrue Holiday | March 29

Actor and Goop founder faces civil lawsuit regarding 2016 skiing collision involving retired optometrist Terry Sanderson at Deer Valley resort
Tech investigator Michael Fletcher says it only took two minutes to access a link attorneys on both sides thought to be faulty
The late night host had the receipts on the ex-president's Texas rally.
‘Every time I think about the situation I get this feeling in my chest which is pure fear,’ witness says
The former president is still facing multiple investigations
Here's why Prince Harry reportedly told the royals he's "too busy" to see them on his surprise trip to London.
The model Ashley Graham has appeared topless on the cover of Remix Magazine and looks stunning in a selection of three other covers
Austin Delaney's retirement is sparking a conversation about sexism in television.
The Russian service member said female medics were made into "field wives" who had to cook and clean for officers as well as "please" them sexually.
And just a few days later, she made a very interesting shoe choice.
Reuters/RUSSIA MILITARYRussian troops in Ukraine have allegedly been coercing their own female medics into acting as sex slaves for high-ranking officers—and punishing them if they don’t submit to the twisted arrangement.That’s according to a Russian service member who is back home recovering after she says she witnessed a string of horrors committed by her fellow troops.In an interview with Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, the woman, identified only as Margarita, says female medics assigned to
Even if his trip is about the media, somehow it's turned into speculation around another family saga...
Vladimir Putin is a “dwarf” and a “wimp” who is ruining Russia, according to a leaked phone conversation between two prominent society figures.
A 68-year-old socialite has triggered a major surrogacy debate in Spain after returning from the United States with a newborn baby, in pictures splashed across the tabloids.
Trump and his MAGAfied Republican Party are pushing plans for military action against drug cartels in Mexico — with or without the Mexican government's consent
Jennifer Aniston just stepped out in the most epic silver mini dress for the premiere of her latest Netflix film, Murder Mystery 2 in LA.
Last summer, a group of Ukrainian volunteers, working closely with their country’s intelligence service, apparently came close to persuading three Russian aviators who were in the midst of bombing Ukraine to defect with their warplanes in exchange for $1 million a piece.
Eighteen female staff at a jail which has pioneered a liberal approach have had relationships with prisoners since it opened, data obtained under Freedom of Information laws has revealed.
I tried fried chicken from grocery stores including Lucky Supermarket, Safeway, and Walmart to find the best option to grab in a pinch.
Afghanistan's rulers the Taliban claim to have rehabilitated hundreds of vehicles the US said it destroyed in its chaotic withdrawal in 2021.