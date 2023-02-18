Nightly Notable: Jose Alvarado | Feb. 17

CBC

Two of Canada's most prolific skips will be chasing history at this year's Scotties Tournament of Hearts set to begin Friday in Kamloops, B.C. Kerri Einarson and her team out of Gimli, Man., have won the past three women's national curling championships and look to make it four straight. If Einarson is able to win, she'll tie Colleen Jones and her team out of Halifax as the only women's team in the country to have accomplished the feat. "It never gets old wearing the Maple Leaf and we love that