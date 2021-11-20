Nightly Notable: Jayson Tatum | Nov. 19
Jayson Tatum finishes with 37 points, 11 rebounds and 2 assists in the win over the Lakers.
Fred VanVleet is disappointed with the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse, but he wants to ensure the fight for racial equality and a fair justice system lives on.
Djokovic has so far declined to say whether or not he's vaccinated.
Starting January 15, any unvaccinated professional or amateur athletes will no longer be able to enter Canada, said minister of public safety Marco Mendicino.
Fred VanVleet has played with a control on offence that has made him the steadiest member on the Raptors so far. Pascal Siakam, who is still in the midst of finding his game, could benefit from observing parts of VanVleet's game.
The White House called for "independent, verifiable proof" and the UN urged an investigation with "full transparency."
Collin Sexton banged knees with teammate Jarrett Allen earlier this month, and has been out ever since.
Bubba Wallace, Ja Morant, Robert Griffin III and Elizabeth Williams were among the first to speak out about the verdict.
The league Curry began to dominate relative to the one he conquered compared to now feels like three different NBAs — and he’s been a constant.
The NFL is investigating after a report alleged that Antonio Brown bought and used a fake COVID-19 vaccine card before training camp earlier this fall.
The Utah Jazz have a clear understanding of what they want to do on both ends of the court while the Toronto Raptors are still searching for consistency as they battle injuries. How long it takes to find themselves could decide their season.
The Blue Jays have three key areas to address if they want to make it back into the postseason. Here are some free-agent names that can help them get there.
Dallas Stars rookie and Minnesota native Riley Tufte had the red carpet ripped from underneath him right before his team's game against the Wild.
Two weeks after his electrifying 1-on-4 goal put the New York Rangers in a coffin, Connor McDavid absolutely barbecued the poor Winnipeg Jets (RIP).
Berríos praised Toronto and the Blue Jays organization when he spoke to media for the first time since signing his seven-year extension.
The two hottest teams in hockey — the Maple Leafs and Ducks — push the Panthers, Capitals and Hurricanes for subjective supremacy.
Enes Kanter passed Lakers superstar LeBron James without exchanging a word during pregame warmups on Friday night, but the Celtics center's sneakers said more than enough.
DENVER (AP) — Zach LaVine scored 12 of his 36 points in a pivotal stretch of the fourth quarter, DeMar DeRozan hit eight straight late free throws and the Chicago Bulls won in Denver for the first time since 2006, beating a Nuggets team 114-108 on Friday night that was without reigning MVP Nikola Jokic. DeRozan finished 26 points, including a 12-for-12 performance at the line. LaVine and DeRozan were sizzling late in helping the Bulls end a 13-game skid in the Mile High City. The last time they
NEW YORK (AP) — The shots were not falling for James Harden on Friday, except when he was at the free throw line. He was nearly perfect there, going 19 for 20 as he scored 36 points to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 115-113 victory over the Orlando Magic. Harden added 10 rebounds and eight assists for the Nets, who played without Kevin Durant because of a right shoulder sprain. He was only 7 for 25 from the field, including 3 of 13 from 3-point range. “I probably had to do a little bit more as far
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 21 points, 19 rebounds and seven assists to help the Milwaukee Bucks withstand Oklahoma City’s comeback attempt and beat the Thunder 96-89 on Friday night. Milwaukee never trailed but nearly allowed Oklahoma City to come all the way back from a 20-point deficit. “We kind of ran into mud,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “It looked like we were in mud. We couldn’t make enough shots, couldn’t make enough plays.” Oklahoma City cut Milwaukee’s lead to 84