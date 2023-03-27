Nightly Notable: Jaylen Brown | March 26

Gonzaga was down 10 points early in the second half Saturday night in the West Region final against UConn, but Julian Strawther had just secured a defensive rebound, and perhaps the Bulldogs had a run in them. Zags forward Drew Timme had picked up his fourth foul. Shortly thereafter, it became clear that Gonzaga's NCAA Tournament run would end.
Trae Young threw the ball at an official during a timeout on Saturday afternoon, and was quickly ejected.
Alabama stuck its neck out to defend its star player in pursuit of a championship. It didn't even come close.
The Mavericks lost a second straight game to the Hornets while Kyrie Irving had a fan ejected from Charlotte's home arena.
The Mavericks were booed off their own court on Friday night, and star Luka Dončić said he’s not having fun playing anymore.
Dawn Staley and South Carolina women's basketball were foes with Cori Close and UCLA. But Close said Staley showed her class during Sweet 16 game.
O.G. Anunoby scored 29 points, Fred VanVleet had 28 and the Toronto Raptors never trailed in a 114-104 win over Washington Wizards on Sunday. Pascal Siakam had 19 points and 11 rebounds and Jakob Poeltl had 12 points and 12 rebounds. “O.G. obviously had it going tonight,” Raptors coach Nick Nurse said.
LeBron James was the leading scorer off the bench in his return for the Los Angeles Lakers in a loss to the Chicago Bulls.
Tang is a believer in Florida Atlantic.
The UConn women's basketball team is clearly not the dominant force it once was, as evidenced by its earliest NCAA Tournament exit since 2005.
Jrue Holiday, Chandler Parsons and Courtney Lee are all reportedly involved in a lawsuit against Darryl Cohen.
Jokic showed why he is a chance to secure his third MVP in a row after guiding his Nuggets to a convincing win against the visiting Bucks.
Now this has turned into a crazy tournament.
The Wildcats didn’t get a shot attempt in their final possession of the Elite Eight game loss and fans were disappointed.
Florida Atlantic is one of the unlikely teams to reach the NCAA men's tournament Final Four. A look at seven others that did the same as high seeds.
San Diego State handled uncharted territory slightly better than Creighton on Sunday. It'll advance to face Florida Atlantic in the Final Four next week.
It wasn't the first time Kyrie Irving had been booed in a Dallas Mavericks uniform.
Creighton guard Ryan Nembhard sat quietly, tossing his head back and taking a deep breath as he reflected on the decisive foul called with 1.2 seconds left in the NCAA Tournament's South Region final against San Diego State. Ryan Kalkbrenner and Baylor Scheierman, seated next to Nembhard, had towels over their mouths. After Sunday's stunning conclusion to the best season in school history, Creighton's players were confounded, dejected and almost speechless.
“I think it just revealed a layer of her character, of what she deems most important, and that’s always the kids.”
PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 29 points, Bismack Biyombo added 17 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks, and the Phoenix Suns snapped a three-game losing streak by beating the Philadelphia 76ers 125-105 on Saturday night. It was a badly needed win for the Suns, who had lost six of seven coming into the game to slide down to No. 5 in the Western Conference playoff race. The Sixers have lost three of their past four. The game was tight through most of the first three quarters, but the Suns used