Nightly Notable: Fred VanVleet | Feb. 2nd
Fred VanVleet sets a career-high and a franchise-record hitting 11 triples shooting 17-23 from the field, adding three boards, three steals, three blocks and two assists versus Orlando.
Fred VanVleet grabbed several major accolades in a 54-point night versus Orlando, including the Raptors single-game scoring record.
Eight of Toffoli's nine goals this season have come against the Canucks.
Jesse Puljujarvi was all smiles Tuesday after scoring his first NHL goal in more than two years.
Several Chiefs players were reportedly lined up to receive a haircut when the barber's positive landed.
The Ottawa Senators showed some immediate promise, but the wheels have fallen off quickly.
The former Angels shortstop opted out of last season in the final week.
Winnipeg Jets defenceman Derek Forbort scored, led his team in shots and made a last-minute glove save in a 3-2 win Tuesday over the visiting Calgary Flames.
For anyone still questioning Carmelo Anthony’s Hall of Fame case: The 36-year-old could climb as high as 10th on the all-time scoring list this season.
"To say things escalated quickly at yesterday's game is an understatement."
The NBA has postponed 23 games this season as a result of COVID-19 concerns.
“I don’t think there is any way in the world they trade Deshaun Watson."
Toronto Raptors forward Yuta Watanabe has gone from a contract hopeful to a core piece off the Raptors bench -- and he's only improving. The 26-year-old is embracing the opportunity and is committed to increasing his role with the Raptors throughout the season.
MELBOURNE, Australia — Canada's Leylah Annie Fernandez beat 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens 6-3, 6-1 in the first round of the Grampians Trophy on Wednesday. The 18-year-old Fernandez, from Laval, Que., won 70.6 per cent of her points when she got her first serve in, well above the American's 44.4 per-cent mark. Fernandez, ranked 89th in the world, saved five of seven break points against the world No. 40. The Canadian will face No. 5 seed Maria Sakkari of Greece in the second round of the Australian Open tune-up on Thursday. Meanwhile, Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski was ousted in straight sets by Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine The 18-year-old Kostyuk, No. 78 in the world rankings, took the first-round matchup in Melbourne 6-0, 6-3 in just 57 minutes. The 28-year-old Dabrowski, No. 493 in the world, was competing in a rare women's singles match tournament for players coming out of hard quarantine following COVID-19 exposure on charter flights to Australia. She last played a singles event Sept. 14 in Rome, falling in qualifying at the Italian Open. Dabrowski — No. 10 in the world doubles rankings — has nine doubles titles in her career, including the 2018 Australian Open mixed crown alongside Mate Pavic of Croatia. Top Canadian Bianca Andreescu was expected to return to the court at this week's tournament, but withdrew on Tuesday and will instead return to action at the Australian Open. The Australian Open is scheduled to start Feb. 8. This report by The Canadian Press was first published February 2, 2021. The Canadian Press
MADRID — Portugal forward João Félix has tested positive for the coronavirus, Atlético Madrid said Wednesday. The club said the 21-year-old player is in isolation at home and is following the recommendations of local health authorities as well as the Spanish league's COVID-19 protocol. Atlético did not give any other details about his health condition. The team has a 10-point lead over Barcelona and Real Madrid with a game in hand in the Spanish league. Atlético’s next league match is against Celta Vigo at home on Monday. It hosts Chelsea in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League on Feb. 23. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
Dedrick Dodge has two Super Bowl rings — not bad for a guy who was working at an Anheuser-Busch plant after his Florida State career. So how did Dodge go from being passed over by every NFL team on draft day to blitzing Brett Favre on a fourth-and-6 with 32 seconds left in the 1998 Super Bowl? His answer: the World League of American Football. Thirty years ago, Dodge joined the London Monarchs in the inaugural season of the NFL-backed WLAF, which later became NFL Europe. The Monarchs went on to beat the Barcelona Dragons 21-0 in the first World Bowl — played before 61,108 fans at Wembley Stadium. Leading up to next month's 30th anniversary of the league's first game, the Monarchs recently got together on zoom to reminisce. “Once you win a championship, it’s forever. It doesn’t matter what level it is,” said Dodge, now a 53-year-old world history middle-school teacher outside Atlanta. The spring league, popular in Europe but a television ratings bust in the U.S. at the time, gave former college players and castoffs opportunities to impress NFL teams. After the 1991 World Bowl, Dodge signed with the Seattle Seahawks and later joined the San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos and San Diego Chargers. He was a backup safety but stuck with teams as a high-energy special teams player. He won a ring when the 49ers routed the Chargers 49-26 in the 1995 Super Bowl. Three years later, after Favre’s fourth-down pass fell incomplete, John Elway took a knee and the Broncos were champions, beating the Green Bay Packers 31-24. “No amount of money can buy those types of moments that I was fortunate enough to be a part of, but you have to get the opportunity,” Dodge said. “Where did it come from? It came from when I got the experience to play for the Monarchs, and that’s what got me back in the NFL. “If not for London, I don’t know if I ever get a shot back in the NFL.” The league lasted just two seasons in its original form featuring three teams in Europe, six in the U.S. and one in Montreal. It returned as NFL Europe, continuing until 2007. The NFL had staged regular-season games in London every year since 2007 but moved last year’s international games back to American stadiums because of the coronavirus pandemic. Two games had been planned at Wembley and two at Tottenham’s home stadium. The league plans to resume the international schedule this year. The NFL and Tottenham have a long-term agreement for hosting at least two regular-season games each season. The Premier League club’s new stadium features a retractable grass field with an artificial surface underneath to be used for American football. Back in 1991, the World League had high hopes. When the Frankfurt Galaxy hosted the Monarchs in the season opener, a helicopter landed on the field and league president Mike Lynn emerged to deliver the game ball. Ultimately, it was short on quality. TV sportscaster Brent Musburger, who called the World Bowl for American audiences, said before the finale that it lacked star power. But the European teams — especially the Monarchs — enjoyed strong support. The NFL had been staging pre-season games at Wembley in the years prior. “The English fans took to it magnificently,” said Glen Schild, who oversaw the Monarchs’ stats crew in 1991. “It was exciting times.” Schild, who now operates a stats company that works with the NFL each season, took note of the camaraderie among the Monarchs. “Living together in a strange country for them for the time they did meant that they were really close-knit and they had strong bond, and that showed when they played football,” he said. The players lived in a dorm in Bushey, outside London. Dodge’s teammates included former Maryland quarterback Stan Gelbaugh and running back Judd Garrett, whose brother Jason was QB for the league’s San Antonio Riders. Jason went on to back up Troy Aikman and later became head coach of the Dallas Cowboys. British players included running back Victor Ebubedike and kicker Phil Alexander, now the chief executive of Premier League club Crystal Palace. “We felt like celebrities,” said Dodge, who also coaches football. “They brought that soccer energy to the stadium. They sing all game, they chant all game and you feel that energy. It really fed us.” For the World Bowl, the league had hoped to have a larger crowd than the first Super Bowl in 1967 but it came up short. It wasn’t the most exciting final, according to reports at the time, but The Associated Press noted its “carnival atmosphere.” Tony Rice entered in the second half for Barcelona, down three scores, and led the Dragons on their longest drive but Dodge stopped the former Notre Dame QB on a fourth-and-3 near the goal line. Players climbed the stairs to the Royal Box — though no royals attended — to receive the trophy from Lynn, the league president. Dodge's last season was in 1998 — two years before Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was drafted. He’s pulling for the “older guy” in the Super Bowl when the Bucs host Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. He still has his Monarchs jersey on his wall. The Super Bowls weren’t bad, either. “I owe it all to the experiences I had in London,” Dodge said. “Big up to London.” ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Ken Maguire, The Associated Press
Most NHL teams are keeping two goaltenders busy, trying to keep them fresh as the frequency of games picks up with the league shooting to squeeze 56 games into less than four months. Montreal, Boston, Carolina, Florida and Vegas are off to strong starts while essentially alternating starts between their goalies a few weeks into the pandemic-shortened season. Tampa Bay, Toronto and Washington, meanwhile, are among the successful teams leaning heavily on their No. 1 players between the pipes. The Panthers are the only NHL team without a loss in regulation with Sergei Bobrovsky and Chris Driedger starting the same number of games. “Early on in the year, we’ll probably take a look at both of them," coach Joel Quenneville said. “The thought going into the season is that Bob is going to get a lot of games, but we’ll see.” That was the plan going into last season, too, after Florida signed Bobrovsky to a seven-year, $70 million contract. Alas, the two-time Vezina Trophy winner had one of the worst seasons with a career-high 3.23 goals-against average and he went 1-3 in the playoffs last year. The 26-year-old Driedger made the most of his limited chances to play, going 7-2 in the regular season with a 2.05 GAA after starting a total of three games over three seasons in Ottawa. Even with a shortened season, Driedger will likely surpass the 11 starts he had last season. “It’s great for me to see some ice time," he said. “I can’t complain about that. It seems like it’s more of a trend around the league. You see the guys in Boston doing it." The Bruins are in fact playing both Jaroslav Halak and Tuukka Rask regularly. Carey Price, the NHL's MVP and Vezina winner in 2015, is sharing time with Jake Allen, who helped the Canadiens beat the Canucks on Tuesday night. The Hurricanes have had one of the best duos in net so far. Petr Mrazek leads the league by allowing fewer than one goal a game and with a 95.4 save percentage, while James Reimer of the Hurricanes is giving up less than two goals a game. Minnesota's Cam Talbot, who is splitting starts with rookie Kaapo Kahkonen, expects teams to use their goalies much differently than they have in the past with a lot of games played on consecutive nights. “Managing workload and stuff like that is going to be huge throughout this season to make sure that we put ourselves in the best possible spot to not only make the playoffs, but make a deep run here," Talbot said. And as much uncertainty as there is about playing in a pandemic, how a team fares in net will be a pivotal factor, as usual. “You're going to have to have top goaltending this year if you’re going to make the playoffs," Nashville Predators general manager David Poile said. “I’ve been watching some games, and they’ve pointed out a couple teams have struggled in goal. I think if they don’t get their goaltending straightened away, it’s going to be hard for them to make the playoffs." NICE COMPANY New York Rangers star Artemi Panarin had a goal and two assists in a win over Pittsburgh on Monday night, giving him 427 career points to rank sixth among undrafted players through 400 NHL games. Wayne Gretzky leads the list of undrafted players through 400 games with 935 points, followed by Peter Stastny (607), Bobby Orr (508), Joe Mullen (453) and Adam Oates (433) followed by Panarin. VIRUS HITS EACH DIVISION With the New Jersey Devils’ COVID-19 outbreak, all three U.S. divisions have had postponed games this season. Dallas and Carolina had games pushed back in the Central, while Vegas did in the West. DEANGELO DELAY The Rangers aren’t attempting to find a way to terminate Tony DeAngelo’s contract after he cleared waivers. They would have to wait until after the season to buy out the 25-year-old defenceman. New York assigned DeAngelo to the taxi squad, but doesn't want him around the team. A trade looks like the best option for both parties, if another team wants to take a chance on him and the team retains up to half of DeAngelo’s $4.8 million salary and cap hit. “We’re talking about finding him another place to play and letting him move on with his career and wishing him the best of luck,” Rangers general manager Jeff Gorton said. GAME OF THE WEEK Philadelphia has been one of the NHL's top teams this season, but it is 0-2 against Boston. The Flyers potentially have a chance to even the season series against the Bruins with home games Wednesday and Friday night. LEADERS (through Monday's games) Goals: Connor McDavid (Edmonton) and Brock Boeser (Vancouver), 8; Assists: Leon Draisaitl (Edmonton) 15; Ice Time: Seth Jones (Columbus), 21:23; Goals-Against Average: Mrazek (Carolina), 0.99; Save Percentage: Mrazek (Carolina), .954. ___ Follow AP Hockey Writer Larry Lage on Twitter at https://twitter.com/larrylage ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno and AP Sports Writer Dave Campbell contributed. Larry Lage, The Associated Press
A 10th trip to the Super Bowl puts Tom Brady in some exclusive company across sports. Brady’s 10th trip to the title round comes a few months after LeBron James did the same in the NBA Finals, making them the only players in the four major North American sports leagues to do that in more than 30 years. Brady and James are the first players to make it to the title round for a 10th time since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar did it in his final season in the NBA in 1989. In all, 24 players have done that in any of the leagues, according to research from SportRadar, with most of them having been part of dynasties with the Boston Celtics, New York Yankees or Montreal Canadiens. Hall of Fame catcher Yogi Berra has the most championship round appearances getting there 14 times in his 18 seasons with the Yankees. Berra’s former teammate, Mickey Mantle, Celtics legend Bill Russell, and hockey stars Jean Beliveau, Red Kelly, Henri Richard and Maurice Richard are next with 12 apiece. They are followed by Sam Jones (NBA), Whitey Ford (MLB), Doug Harvey (NHL), Bert Olmstead (NHL) and Jean-Guy Talbot (NHL). The three others baseball players to go to the World Series are Babe Ruth, Joe DiMaggio and Elston Howard. Six other hockey players did it in the Stanley Cup Final: Bernie Geoffrion, Gordie Howe, Tom Johnson, Dickie Moore, Jacques Plante and Claude Provost. A win on Sunday would be Brady’s seventh championship to go along with his three regular season MVP awards, a feat only Russell, Mantle, Berra, and DiMaggio have achieved in the four major sports leagues. TITLETOWN The Buccaneers are just the latest team from Tampa to make it to the title game, following the NHL’s Lightning and baseball’s Rays, who made it last fall. When the Super Bowl kicks off, it will be 133 days since Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final. The World Series was played in between the two. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, that’s the second shortest span for a metro area to appear in three championships in the four major North American team sports leagues. In 2003, the Devils, Nets and Yankees all made it to the title round in a span one day shorter than Tampa’s. DOUBLE TROUBLE Defences have had a hard time slowing down Kansas City’s dynamic duo of Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce this post-season. Hill has 17 catches for 282 yards, while Kelce has 21 catches for 227 yards. Both have topped 100 yards receiving in the first two playoff games and can be the first set of teammates to do that three games in a row in a single post-season. Kelce and Hill can be the third set of teammates each to top 300 yards receiving in a single post-season, joining Carolina’s Steve Smith and Muhsin Muhammad (2003) and New England’s Julian Edelman and Chris Hogan (2016). SLOW STARTS, STRONG FINISHES Brady has taken time to get started in his first nine trips to the Super Bowl. Brady has been the quarterback for 17 drives in the Super Bowl that that started and ended in the first quarter and has scored on only one of those possessions, a field goal against Philadelphia in Super Bowl 52. The fourth quarter has been a completely different story for Brady in those games. He led game-winning field goal drives in his first two trips to the title game and has been even better late in the game in his last four trips. Brady is 47 for 63 for 538 yards, four TDs, no interceptions and a 121 rating in the fourth quarter and overtime of those games. CLOSING TIME When the game is on the line, the Tampa Bay pass rush is usually at its best. Jason Pierre-Paul leads the NFL with seven sacks in the fourth quarter for regular season and playoff games, with teammates Shaquil Barrett and Devin White tied for the second most with five apiece. Overall the Bucs have 27 sacks in the fourth quarter, the most for any team in the past 30 seasons. PLAYOFF LENNY Bucs running back Leonard Fournette has been on an impressive playoff run. He has gained an NFL-best 313 yards from scrimmage with TDs in each playoff game so far this post-season. With a TD in the Super Bowl, Fournette will join Terrell Davis (1997 season) and Larry Fitzgerald (2008) as the only players to score in four playoff games in a single post-season. Fournette has seven TDs in six career playoff games and his streak of five straight with at least 50 yards rushing and a TD is tied for the third longest in history. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Josh Dubow, The Associated Press
Clyde Christensen mentored Andrew Luck and Peyton Manning before he became Tom Brady’s quarterbacks coach this season. Tom Moore worked with Manning, Terry Bradshaw and many others before the 82-year-old assistant got a chance to coach Brady. Christensen and Moore are quarterback whisperers on a staff led by Bruce Arians, who once wrote a book called: “The Quarterback Whisperer.” Having an opportunity to win a Super Bowl with Brady is an excellent way to cap stellar careers, though none of the coaches are ready for retirement. Christensen and Moore were on the opposite sideline against Brady during the Colts-Patriots rivalry. Both have a different view of the six-time Super Bowl champion after getting to know him during his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. “I think we got to see another side of him that it was a little more open,” said Christensen, who added that he never actually met Brady despite all the times their teams faced each other. “I think people got to know him a little bit. I certainly did. And we had our perception in Indy that was a little bit jaded, certainly in a fun way. “I think everything surprised me about him. You kind of have this preconceived notion. As you start to get to know him and you met his family and just see what a wonderful human being is. He’s a good man. I knew he was a good football player. We all knew that," Christensen added. "But, as a man, as you get to know these guys and you see them interact with their kids and you see them interact with their parents and you see them interact with their spouses and you see them interact with teammates and how they treat people, that’s all been new for me." The 65-year-old Christensen sits near Brady on the team bus after games. He overhears conversations Brady has with his family and parents. “I’ve been touched by that,” Christensen said. Moore, a wide receivers coach for Pittsburgh for the last two of their four Super Bowl victories with Bradshaw, was the offensive co-ordinator in Indianapolis during Manning’s tenure with the Colts. He said he sees a lot of similarities with Brady and Manning. “First of all, they’re both tremendous people, just great individuals,” Moore said. “Their work ethic is very similar. Their preparation is very similar and their competitiveness is very similar. They want to compete. They want to do the process and enjoy the process. And, they enjoy the games and it’s fun to watch, and both of them have had a lot of success. I’ll say this about the success, it’s been earned so they deserve it.” Christensen jokes around with Brady, telling him some of the championships he won in New England are tainted because of the team’s cheating scandals. Brady fires back, saying the Colts piped-in crowd noise during their games. Joking aside, Brady appreciates the wisdom from Christensen and Moore. “I love hearing different ideas and hear how different people approach the game,” Brady said. One of the biggest questions surrounding Brady as he entered free agency after 20 seasons with the Patriots was his ability to throw deep. Christensen was convinced after watching tape of Brady that he could do it. It took the Buccaneers a while to start clicking on long throws but Brady, at age 43, led the NFL with 36 completions on passes over 20 yards. “I’ve never seen a guy work as hard at throwing deep balls,” Christensen said. “I really want someone to get an accumulation for me of all the people who said he wouldn’t be able to throw, his arm was gone and he wouldn’t fit into this offence. When I watched that film in free agency, it just wasn’t true. It wasn’t part of (New England’s) offence at that time. They didn’t have a ton of speed on their team. I don’t think he’s ever had any issue with a deep ball. He loves throwing them and he’s an extremely elite, deep-ball thrower.” Christensen has one Super Bowl ring and Moore has three. On Sunday, they’ll do their part to help the Buccaneers defeat the Kansas City Chiefs so they can earn one more. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Rob Maaddi, The Associated Press
The roster is uneven, and the defensive effort has rightfully come into question even before Voltron was formed, but the expectation to get this right in short order seems appropriate.
LOS ANGELES — Danton Heinen and David Backes scored, and the Anaheim Ducks snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday night in their first Freeway Faceoff of the season. John Gibson made 20 saves and Nicolas Deslauriers had an assist before scoring an empty-net goal for the Ducks, who got their fourth victory of the year in the 152nd edition of this Southern California rivalry. “No matter what the shots are or the chances are, it always seems like the games with us and them are tight,” Anaheim coach Dallas Eakins said. “I thought we were on point with everything we wanted to accomplish. We’d still like to score more goals. The chances are there. We’ve got to put them in the net." Arthur Kaliyev scored in the 19-year-old’s NHL debut for the Kings, who have lost two straight. Cal Petersen stopped 40 shots in a strong performance for Los Angeles, but his teammates largely weren't sharp. “They were better than us in every aspect of the game,” Kings coach Todd MacLellan said. “We didn’t have the puck much off faceoffs. We didn’t handle a heavy forecheck. We didn’t create a forecheck on our own. We didn’t sustain any offensive zone time at all." One year and one day after the last matchup between these local rivals, they picked up right where they left off with a fight between Kurtis MacDermid and Deslauriers off the opening faceoff. Nearly 59 minutes later, Deslauriers completed his Gordie Howe hat trick with his third goal of the season, tying for the team lead. Heinen's third goal highlighted a dominant opening period by the Ducks. Backes put them up 2-0 in the opening minute of the second period with his first goal since Dec. 1, 2019, with Boston. The 36-year-old Backes says he is revitalized after a rocky departure from the Bruins last year. “Been through some tough times since last February, and to be in the lineup with a position to succeed, and having people like Dallas believe in me and breathe life into me, it’s huge,” Backes said. “I got back to the bench, and I said, ‘I forget how good it feels to score.’ ... It was a great template for us to follow to have success going forward.” ARTY PARTY Kaliyev, the Kings’ second-round pick in the 2019 draft, knocked home a rebound of Michael Amadio’s shot in the second period for his first NHL goal. The Uzbekistan-born, Staten Island-raised prospect was promoted this week after playing a starring role for the U.S. team at the World Junior Championships. “It was a really special moment, getting the first one,” Kaliyev said. “You never forget one of those moments. A lot of nerves at the start of the game, but I thought I tried to play my best out there.” Kaliyev is the 20th player to score a goal in his Los Angeles debut. UP NEXT The Kings visit Vegas on Friday. The Ducks host the San Jose Sharks on Friday. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Greg Beacham, The Associated Press