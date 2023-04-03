Nightly Notable: Fred VanVleet | April 2
Fred VanVleet dished out a career-high 20 assists to help lead the Raptors to a win over the Hornets.
The Northern Irishman is looking to add a first Masters title to his collection having finished runner-up last year.
OTTAWA — Turkey's first appearance at a world men's curling championship got off to an inauspicious start Saturday as the team no-showed the opening ceremony due to an apparent miscommunication. Vice Muhammet Haydar Demirel said the team was "sad" and "unhappy" to miss it, claiming the absence was due to an incorrect date in the competitor guide. "The World Curling (Federation) said that the opening ceremony was on the second day, but (it was on) the first day," he said via a team interpreter. S
WWE’s biggest wrestling event commenced with its second night of action. WrestleMania 39, which took place Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 at SoFi Stadium, marked the pay per view’s second time coming to the Greater Los Angeles area. As you’ll recall, WrestleMania 21 took place at the Crypto.com arena (then known as the […]
Greg Norman expects the 18-strong LIV contingent to storm the 18th green at the Masters if one of their number wins and says should that extraordinary scenario play out it will “make up for all my own Augusta misery”.
“It makes you wonder, how welcome are we really as past Masters champions?”
Ferrari’s Sainz was hit with a five-second sanction for colliding with Fernando Alonso.
As LSU cruised to a win over Iowa in the women's NCAA Tournament championship game, Angel Reese mocked March Madness sensation Caitlin Clark.
Corey Conners won the Valero Texas Open for the second time in five years Sunday for his second PGA Tour title, closing with a 4-under 68 for a one-stroke victory over rookie Sam Stevens. Also the 2019 winner, Conners had a 15-under 273 total on TPC San Antonio’s Oaks Course. “I had been feeling really good about my game, and looking forward to getting back here to San Antonio,” Conners said.
Jose Aldo took a hostile stance when informed of Conor McGregor's desire to rematch him in the boxing ring.
USA TODAY Sports is here with everything you need to know about the NHL playoffs, including potential first-round matchups.
Twelfth-seeded Petra Kvitova won the Miami Open in her 13th appearance, beating seventh-seeded Elena Rybakina with a marathon tiebreaker in a 7-6 (14), 6-2 victory Saturday. The 33-year-old Kvitova, 10 years older than her opponent, snapped Rybakina’s 13-match winning streak and halted her bid to win the Sunshine Double (Indian Wells and Miami Open). In winning with will, stalwart defense and one sensational forehand winner on the dead run that electrified the crowd in the second set, the lefty Kvitova captured her 30th WTA singles title and first one since 2018 in Madrid.
Connor Bedard, considered a generational talent, is the prize during the May 8 draft lottery. Which team has the best chance to take him?
By Tom Cary, Senior Sports Correspondent, in Melbourne
SASKATOON — The Saskatoon Blades compiled an impressive 101 points this season to finish third in the Western Hockey League's competitive Eastern Conference. That point total, which included 48 wins in 68 games, assured the Blades of home-ice advantage for their first-round, best-of-seven playoff series against the sixth-place Regina Pats, who finished 14 wins and 29 points behind them. So much for stats. Stanislav Svozil's second goal of the game, scored at 2:58 of overtime, gave the visiting P
Christopher Bell later took responsibility for the contact that Sunday’s race in Richmond will be remembered for.
OTTAWA — Virtually nothing went Brad Gushue's way in his opening game at the world men's curling championship on Saturday. Some stones picked. Other shots were simply missed. And a tough Switzerland side made the Canadians pay. Yannick Schwaller delivered an emphatic 8-3 win over Canada in a round-robin opener that was essentially over at the fifth-end break. "That was awful," Gushue said. "We haven't had our butts kicked like that in a long time." Canada bounced back in the evening draw with a
The shortened-race format was first introduced at three rounds in 2021, and has been doubled to six for this year.
Chelsea ran out of patience with Graham Potter on Sunday, firing the English manager with the club languishing in the middle of the Premier League standings despite a spending spree on new players across the last two transfer windows.
Kevin Love played off the bench in Saturday’s win over the Mavericks for the first time since joining the Heat, and he thrived. Should Love continue to play as a reserve?
Wemby keeps proving why he's the favored No. 1 pick of the 2023 NBA Draft.