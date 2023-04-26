Nightly Notable: Devin Booker | April 25
Led by Devin Booker's playoff career-high tying 47 points, along with eight rebounds and 10 assists, the No. 4 seed Suns defeat the No. 5 seed Clippers in Game 5, 136-130.
The Raptors are in the market for a new coach. Here are five options they should consider.
At 38, LeBron James is aging like a bottle of fine wine, helping propel the Lakers to a 3-1 lead against the Grizzlies in their NBA playoff series.
Comedian and actor was posing for photos with other fans when the incident took place
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been captured on "kiss cam" at an NBA basketball game.
WWE is bringing back the World Heavyweight Championship! Paul Levesque, aka Triple H, announced this week on Monday Night Raw that the coveted championship will make its return after a decade in retirement. The title was unified with the WWE Championship back in 2013. (Note: Randy Orton was the last person to hold the title.) […]
Alex Kerfoot's deflection in overtime capped off a dramatic comeback for the Maple Leafs as they took a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Lightning.
The Lightning led 4-1 after two periods Monday, only to lose to the Maple Leafs in overtime, while Avs defenseman Cale Makar was suspended.
With forward Michael Bunting eligible to return, Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe has some roster decisions to make ahead of Game 5 on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Lightning. But one thing's for certain, rookie forward Matthew Knies will not be coming out of the lineup. "He's done a terrific job for us," Keefe said of Knies on Tuesday morning. "He's a guy who definitely has earned his spot and the opportunity to continue to play for us." Knies entered the lineup in Game 2 of the fi
A portion of a tube frame intruding into a NASCAR cabin is terrifying, but this impact would have looked different on the driver's side.
Jimmy Buckets is activated.
Nearly 10 years ago the Toronto Maple Leafs experienced one of their worst losses in franchise history. They flipped the script on Monday.
A drained-looking Emma Raducanu showed worrying signs of strain in Madrid, as she dead-batted all attempts to initiate the traditional pre-tournament interview.
CALGARY — A deal has been reached to replace Calgary's aging Saddledome with a new event centre and make improvements to the surrounding area east of downtown. The City of Calgary, Alberta government, Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corp. and Calgary Stampede said Tuesday they have reached agreements in principle. The total cost is projected to be more than $1.2 billion, with $800 million on a new arena that is to be home to the National Hockey League's Calgary Flames. The overall cost also inc
Aaron Rodgers is finally a member of the New York Jets.
It appears Jake Paul could have a contingency plan in place for the Aug. 5 fight if Nate Diaz can't make it.
At least 16 Colorado players since Saturday said they were entering the transfer portal to leave coach Deion Sanders.
Minnesota Wild forward Marcus Foligno got a game misconduct and a five-minute major penalty just over 2 minutes into Game 5 against the Dallas Stars after a knee-on-knee hit with Radek Faksa on Tuesday night. Faksa remained facedown on the ice after the collision near the blue line, which came right after he had knocked the puck out of the air with his hand. The major penalty was upheld and the game misconduct issued after officials reviewed the play.
The mother and son joined Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble to take in the game courtside
Ted Lasso will take a break after season 3 amid finale speculation, star and co-creator Brendan Hunt, who plays Coach Beard, exclusively tells Digital Spy.
It was a simple moment, a minuscule measure of time that brought ecstasy and closure. Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney could easily have intruded. Many would have done. But no, as Ben Tozer and Luke Young lifted the National League trophy, Wrexham’s Hollywood owners stood out of shot. Then they bounced up and down gleefully like the supporters they are, joy unbridled at sealing a return to the Football League – 15 years to the day since the club departed via the cellar door.