Nightly Notable: Darius Garland | Dec. 17
Darius Garland's 18 points and 12 assists led the way in the Cavaliers' OT win.
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is moving up on the New York Jets' quarterback depth chart this week. Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday the benched former starter is being promoted from No. 3 to the backup behind current starter Mike White, who is dealing with a rib injury but is expected to make his fourth straight start Sunday against the Detroit Lions. “Zach's been doing a great job,” Saleh said. “He has been deliberate in his approach over the last three weeks. He's been holding h
TORONTO — Chris Bassitt is officially a member of the Toronto Blue Jays. Bassitt and the Blue Jays have agreed to a new three-year deal worth $63 million. Several media outlets had reported that the 33-year-old right-handed pitcher had signed with Toronto as a free agent on Monday, but the club only confirmed it on Friday. Bassitt had a 3.42 earned-run average and a 15-9 record for the New York Mets in 2022, setting career highs with 30 starts, 181 2/3 innings pitched, and 167 strikeouts. He was
Nets guard Kyrie Irving discuses his game winner vs. the Raptors, how much he enjoys competing against Fred VanVleet and the benefits of having Yuta Watanabe on Brooklyn.
DETROIT (AP) — Drake Batherson had two goals, Claude Giroux snapped a third-period tie and the Ottawa Senators beat the Detroit Red Wings 6-3 on Saturday for their fourth consecutive victory. Thomas Chabot, Tyler Motte and Austin Watson also scored for the Senators, who improved to 8-2-1 in their last 11 games. Alex DeBrincat had three assists for the second consecutive game while extending his point streak to eight in a row. Brady Tkachuk also had three assists, and Cam Talbot made 29 saves. Ot
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Nick Bonino scored for the fourth straight game, James Reimer won in his return from injury and the San Jose Sharks beat the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 on Tuesday night. Tomas Hertl and Bonino scored in a span of 1:02 early in the first period to set the tone and help the Sharks win for only the third time in 10 games. Nico Sturm added a goal in the second period as San Jose earned just its third victory in 15 games at the Shark Tank this season. Reimer returned from a lower-bod
CALGARY — Defender Ava Murphy headlines the Canadian women's under-18 hockey team in its bid to defend its world title in Sweden in January. Murphy of Kitchener, Ont., compiled two goals and three assists in six games to lead Canada in the 2022 world under-18 championship in June in Madison, Wis. She scored a goal and had an assist in a 3-2 win over the host U.S. in the final. Murphy was among 23 players, including seven returnees, named to the roster Friday by Hockey Canada. The 2023 championsh
The Premier Hockey Federation is doubling down on women's hockey by announcing plans to increase its salary cap to $1.5 million US per team for the 2023-24 season in an aggressive bid to deepen its talent pool by offering players an opportunity to earn a living wage. The increase, announced Wednesday morning, will double each team's current cap of $750,000 this season, and is part of an overall $25 million, three-year commitment approved by the league's board of governors 11 months ago. The PHF
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson cleared concussion protocol, but will be held out of the Denver's game against the Arizona Cardinals, coach Nanthaniel Hackett said Friday. Hackett said Wilson wasn't pleased with the decision, but the Broncos want to take every precaution with their 34-year-old quarterback's health. Wilson sustained a concussion on a head-first dive into several defenders at the goal line following a 14-yard scramble against the Kansas City Chiefs last
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Luka Modric led Croatia to third place in what was likely the midfield great’s last appearance at the World Cup. The runners-up from four years ago secured another medal by beating Morocco 2-1 in the third-place match on Saturday. Mislav Orsic scored the decisive goal shortly before halftime at Khalifa International Stadium to ensure Modric finished on a winning note, if this does turn out to be his last World Cup match. At the age of 37, that seems likely, even if there
Like many of his fellow Moroccan Canadians, Khalid Arriani of Kelowna, B.C., is proud the national soccer team from his country of origin has finally made it to a FIFA World Cup semifinal. The team is facing off against France later today for a chance to play against Argentina for the championship. "That's amazing [for Morocco being] the first African and Arab team to reach the semifinals — it's quite an achievement," Arriani said. The North African nation has played in five World Cups but never
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and running back Dameon Pierce were placed on the injured list Saturday, ending their rookie seasons. Stingley, the third overall pick in the 2022 draft, has missed the last four games with a strained hamstring. He started the first nine games and had 43 tackles, one interception and defended five passes. Pierce has been one of the few bright spots on this struggling team that has won just one game this season. The fourth-round pick from Flori
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Trae Young scored 31 points, Bogdan Bogdanovic had 28 points on 7-of-10 shooting from 3-point range and the depleted Atlanta Hawks handed the Charlotte Hornets their seventh straight loss, 125-106 on Friday night. AJ Griffin had 13 points and Frank Kaminsky added 12 for the Hawks (15-15), who shot 63% in the first half and built a 24-point lead. LaMelo Ball had 27 points on seven 3-pointers in his second game back from an ankle injury for the Hornets, who are a league-wors
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Pittsburgh defenseman Kris Letang scored in his third game back since having a stroke and the Penguins beat the Florida Panthers 4-2 on Thursday night. Letang had the stroke Nov. 28, returned to practice 10 days later and got back in the lineup Saturday against Buffalo. In the second period against Florida, Letang scored a short-handed goal off a breakaway pass from Bryan Rust to tie it at 1. Jake Guentzel scored twice and Evgeni Malkin added a power-play goal for the Pengui
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee's injury issues continue to worsen with Titans being declared out, including a trio of defensive starters, for Sunday's game at the Los Angeles Chargers. Rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks did not practice all week and will miss his second straight game because of the concussion sustained Dec. 4 at Philadelphia. Burks suffered the injury on a touchdown catch when Eagles defender Marcus Epps hit him in the face mask. Defensively, the Titans (7-6) will be short-ha
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Travis Boyd knocked in his own rebound early in the third period to break a tie and Clayton Keller added his second goal of the game late as the Arizona Coyotes held on to beat the New York Islanders 5-4 on Friday night. Shayne Gostisbehere and Nick Bjugstad also scored for the Coyotes, who have won four straight home games — three since concluding a 14-game, 33-day road trip last week. Karel Vejmelka had 30 saves in his fourth straight start. Mathew Barzal had a goal and an
DENVER (AP) — Mikko Rantanen and Alex Newhook scored goals in the second period, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Nashville Predators 3-1 on Saturday night. Cale Makar scored into the empty net in the final minute and Alexandar Georgiev stopped 25 shots for Colorado, which bounced back from a loss to Buffalo in the opener of its five-game homestand on Thursday night. Juuse Saros made 27 saves and Matt Duchene scored the lone goal for the slumping Predators, who are 0-4-2 since a three-game wi
HOUSTON (AP) — Anfernee Simons scored 32 points and Damian Lillard added 25 as the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Houston Rockets 107-95 on Saturday night. Portland led by as many as 22 points before Houston closed the gap to 11 points in the fourth quarter with 2:09 remaining and prompting the Trail Blazers to put their starters back in the game. Jusuf Nurkic scored 14 points and Josh Hart added 12 points and 13 rebounds for Portland. Lillard added 10 assists and two steals. Portland won for t
TORONTO — Kyrie Irving had 32 points, including a three-point buzzer-beater with a tenth of a second on the clock, to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 119-116 win over the struggling Toronto Raptors on Friday. Fred VanVleet had 39 points for the Raptors (13-16), who've lost four straight for the first time this season. Scottie Barnes added 26 points, while Pascal Siakam had 17 and Malachi Flynn finished with 13. Kevin Durant had 28 for the Nets (18-12), who swept their season series with Toronto 4-0.
For the second day in a row, Canada's Para nordic athletes claimed four World Cup podium finishes. Collin Cameron and Natalie Wilkie both captured a silver medal in the men's and women's 10-kilometre individual-start classic-ski races, respectively, at the Para nordic World Cup in Vuokatti, Finland on Wednesday. The 34-year old Cameron finished second and clocked a 26:28.5 in the sit-ski race behind Italy's Giuseppe Romele in 26:28.5, while Yerbol Khamitov, of Kazakhstan, took bronze with a time
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mason Rudolph has spent four-plus seasons being whatever the Pittsburgh Steelers have asked him to be. Never raising a fuss. Never saying the wrong thing. Third-string quarterback. Backup to Ben Roethlisberger. Spot starter. Benched in favor of an undrafted free agent. Agreeing to a one-year extension in hopes of being Roethlisberger's successor only to have the Steelers spend last spring signing one quarterback and drafting another. The years change. Rudolph's role too. His at