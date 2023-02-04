Nightly Notable: Anfernee Simons | Feb. 3
Anfernee Simons carried the Portland Trail Blazers to victory over the Washington Wizards behind a 33-point performance.
Yahoo Sports will track all the trade rumors, news, players and teams to watch leading up to the deadline at 3 p.m. ET Feb. 9.
The Blues have spent more than £500million since the summer, raising questions over how they will meet Financial Fair Play requirements.
Toronto Blue Jays ace Alek Manoah clapped back at MLB Network analyst Anthony Recker after he implied the pitcher should lose weight.
It might actually be wise for stars asking to be traded to avoid creating a proverbial list of destination teams.
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The cheers at FLA Live Arena were the loudest when Sarah Nurse of Canada’s women’s team scored during the NHL All-Star skills competition Friday night. Nurse used a breakaway move made popular by Swedish player Peter Forsberg to fool New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin in a goaltender shooting event, electrifying the crowd. “One of my friends back home told me to try it,” Nurse said, “so I gave it a shot.” Nurse was joined by fellow Canadian team members Emily Clark and
The Blue Jays extended several non-roster invites to 2023 spring training. Here are the most interesting names of the bunch.
The guilty plea and its dismissal revolve around a confrontation Nick Kyrgios had with ex-girlfriend Chiara Passari in January 2021
The tennis legend said she felt the moment Smith slapped Chris Rock live on stage at the 94th Academy Awards "overshadowed" the greatness of King Richard.
Sidney Crosby got dunked into a tank of water, Nick Suzuki holed a golf ball with a hockey stick and the NHL made hockey an outdoor sport for its skills showcase in South Florida. Two new events outside in the sun highlighted the league's annual skills competition at All-Star Weekend, with a handful of players taking turns hitting golf and hockey shots on a par-4 course and others shooting pucks at foam surfboards to dunk opponents with the beach in the background. Inside the Florida Panthers' home arena Friday night, Connor McDavid reminded fans and the other top players in the world why he leads the NHL in goals and is on pace to score more than 60.
VANCOUVER — Lopsided losses. A heavily critiqued coaching change. Jerseys on the ice. Vancouver Canucks faithful have seen it all during yet another disappointing season — and several say they're frustrated not only with the on-ice performance, but with a lack of answers from the team's front office. “We’re stuck in a state of perpetual mediocrity and it’s extremely frustrating because hope is disappearing," said fan Andrew Melo. Ahead of the 2022-23 campaign, the Canucks vowed to make a playoff
HoopsHype breaks down the 15 best NBA trade deadline acquisitions in league history.
TORONTO — Saskatchewan Roughriders Darnell Sankey and Anthony Lanier II will be among the CFL players entering the league's negotiation window this weekend. Sankey, a middle linebacker, and Lanier, a defensive lineman, are both slated to become CFL free agents Feb. 14. They could still re-sign with Saskatchewan but, according to two league sources, neither will before Sunday when the negotiation window opens. Sankey, 28, registered a CFL-leading 120 tackles last season, his first with Saskatchew
Before he left the AFC Championship Game because of a shoulder injury, Willie Gay Jr., tried unsuccessfully to line up a chance to get the jersey of Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase.
Curling Canada says it is opening up its pregnancy exemption eligibility to all teams competing at next year's Canadian women's and men's championships, with the announcement coming a day after the organization came under fire for limiting the exemption to just the top five teams in the rankings. In a release issued Thursday evening, Curling Canada said the expanded rule will take effect for the 2024 Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Calgary and will also be applied for the 2024 Brier in Regina.
Rob Gronkowski opened up to PEOPLE about his longtime friendship with Tom Brady and mentioned one specific prank during their time on the New England Patriots
Today’s announcement of a partnership with Red Bull Racing aims to put Red Bull-Ford cars on the grid in 2026.
Joe Mixon allegedly pointed a gun at a woman in downtown Cincinnati last month.
One of the hottest topics in Hollywood lately is the type 2 diabetes drug Ozempic and its fellow semaglutide, obesity drug Wegovy. "The Hollywood trend is concerning," Dr. Caroline Apovian, co-director of the Center for Weight Management and Wellness at the Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, tells PEOPLE.
The last time Roger Federer visited Wimbledon – in late November – he was denied entry by an overzealous security guard who wanted to see his membership card.
The Yahoo fantasy baseball analysts rank the third basemen for 2023 draft season!