'This Night Will Be Tough': Zelensky Speaks With Kyiv Under Threat

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky appealed for citizens to join in the defense of the country in a video released early on February 26, as Russian forces threatened the capital, Kyiv.

“This night they will make an assault upon us,” said Zelensky, according to a translation provided by his office. “We all have to understand what we are going to face. This night we have to withstand. The fate of Ukraine is now being decided.”

Zelensky asked for “everyone who has already joined the country’s defense or can help defend, stop the enemy everywhere you can,” adding “the night will be tough, very tough.” Credit: Volodymyr Zelensky via Storyful