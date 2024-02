The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG — Police extended condolences to residents of a small Manitoba town on Sunday as they launched a probe to determine how three children died after being pulled from a burning vehicle and two women were found dead in separate but connected circumstances. RCMP Insp. Tim Arseneault provided few details at a hastily called news conference but said police believe all five of the dead and a suspect were known to each other. A 29-year-old man is in custody, but there was no immediate word on wh