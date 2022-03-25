Nigeria Football Team Met With Risky Exit After Landing in Ghana

Nigeria’s national football team were greeted with risky exit from their plane after touching down in Kumasi, on March 24, ahead of their World Cup qualifying game against Ghana.

This footage, posted to Twitter by @ColinUdoh shows the Super Eagles players being forced to make a treacherous leap from the plane down to the attached steps.

The Super Eagles were set to take on the Ghana national football team on Friday, March 25, for a World Cup qualifying match. Credit: @ColinUdoh via Storyful