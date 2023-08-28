Niger junta gives French ambassador 48 hours to leave country

In tonight's edition: Niger's military junta expels France's ambassador to the country as it digs in its heels, insisting on a three-year transition of power. And regional observers say Zimbabwe's elections did not meet democratic standards as voting ran into a second day amid reports of delays, banned rallies and polling irregularities. Finally, Gabon heads to the polls in elections that could see the president extend his family's 55-year political dynasty.


