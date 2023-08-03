Niger coup: UK reduces number of staff at embassy in face of unrest after military takeover
Britain is reducing the number of staff at its embassy in Niger following last week's military coup and the threat of pro-junta demonstrations.
The drone footage appears to show soldiers standing in formation and exercising on a beach, before a HIMARS rocket swooped in on the sand bank.
The Wagner Group's training of Belarusian troops appears to speak to Putin's decreasing influence over Russia's neighbor.
Russia has deployed floating boom defenses around bridges and ships to block Ukrainian naval drone strikes. A drone expert thinks they will prove ineffective.
Russian minefields have put a wrench in Ukraine's counteroffensive strategy, forcing troops to abandon tanks and infantry fighting vehicles.
North Korea has acknowledged a United Nations Command request for information on US soldier Travis King who bolted across the country’s border last month, the Pentagon has said.
Russian forces have retreated from their positions south of Andriivka, the Ukrainian General Staff has said.
WARSAW (Reuters) -Poland said on Tuesday it was rushing troops to its eastern border after accusing Belarus, Russia's closest ally, of violating its airspace with military helicopters. The Belarusian military denied any such violation and accused NATO member Poland, one of Ukraine's most fervent backers in its conflict with Russia, of making up the accusation to justify a buildup of its troops.
The UK claims Moscow's frontline forces are dealing with "attrition" and ammunition shortages.
One group making 3D-printed "candy bombs" said it made more than 30,000 in the past four months and production is speeding up, The Economist reported.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the war is returning to Russia and that it's an "inevitable, natural and absolutely fair process."
"Most countries have two or three different howitzer types in their land forces. Ukraine has 14," a British Army officer wrote in a recent article.
The White House rejected Sen. Tommy Tuberville's accusations that politics drove Biden's pick of Colorado, not Alabama, for Space Command's home.
U.S. officials want to tinker with the mix of chemicals fueling missiles and rockets to gain an advantage in the Pacific by increasing the range of its front line munitions so U.S. forces can operate further away from China. The Pentagon and Congress are looking at a retrofit that could extend ranges for some current weapons as much as 20% by using more powerful propellants and lighter warheads, two congressional aides and two U.S. officials said who spoke to Reuters under the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly. Last week, the Senate revealed bill language earmarking at least $13 million to plan, expand and manufacture chemical compounds that can be used to propel missiles, or replace the explosive material in warheads, known as "energetics".
Russia's defenses have adapted and are becoming increasingly effective against Ukraine. Experts think the war could drag on for many years.
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — A drone attacked a skyscraper in central Moscow early Tuesday for the second time in around 48 hours, damaging the building’s facade and further underscoring the Russian capital’s vulnerability. Russian authorities accused Ukraine of staging the assault. An adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweeted that Moscow “is rapidly getting used to a full-fledged war,” without confirming or denying Kyiv’s involvement. Russian officials have claimed that the repeated
Russia’s Ministry of Defense said it began begun live-fire naval exercises in the Baltic Se a on Wednesday, ratcheting up tensions with nearby European nations that are already high over NATO and Ukraine. Russia last carried out mass military exercises in the Baltic Sea in June, two months after Finland became NATO's newest member.
Moscow said it thwarted a Ukrainian drone attack on Russian warships and civilian vessels in the Black Sea as conflict intensifies in the region.
China is to limit the export of long-range drones over fears they are being converted for military use in Ukraine. Beijing says it will limit the export of some high-performance civilian devices due to the "increasing risk" that they are being used for "non-peaceful purposes". Both Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of targetting civilian buildings with drone strikes in recent days, including one on Moscow's financial district, which a Kremlin spokesperson likened to 9/11.
A tribunal has issued a non-binding ruling finding the military's COVID-19 vaccine policy violated the charter rights of Canadian Armed Forces members. The ruling can’t be enforced but may put pressure on the chief of the defence staff to make a final decision on the 157 grievances filed over the policy.
OTTAWA — A tribunal that is part of the military grievance process has found that the Canadian Armed Forces COVID-19 vaccine policy violated its members' Charter rights. The Military Grievances External Review Committee reviews grievances that are referred to it by the chief of defence staff, and provides the chief with non-binding findings and recommendations. In all, 157 grievances have been filed with the independent tribunal over the military's vaccination policy, which took effect in the fa