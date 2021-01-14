Nicolo Melli with a deep 3 vs the LA Clippers
EDMONTON — Brock Boeser scored twice, including the winner, as the Vancouver Canucks downed the Edmonton Oilers 5-3 on Wednesday in the 2020-21 NHL season opener for both teams.Bo Horvat, Adam Gaudette, and rookie Nils Hoglander also scored for Vancouver. Braden Holtby made 28 saves for his first win as a Canuck.Kailer Yamamoto, Darnell Nurse and Adam Larsson replied for Edmonton. Mikko Koskinen stopped 30-of-35 shots for the loss.It was a back and forth game in front of no fans and canned crowd noise at Rogers Place.The Canucks won despite not having winger J.T. Miller in the lineup. Miller, their top scorer from last season, and depth defenceman Jordie Benn had to sit out as per COVID-19 protocol.Oiler captain McDavid, playing on his 24th birthday, was held scoreless but buzzed around the net, driving on Holtby relentlessly and drawing multiple penalties.Oiler centre Leon Draisaitl, the reigning Art Ross Trophy winner as the league’s top point getter last season, registered one assist.Boeser scored twice in the third period to seal the win as the Canucks took advantage of numerous Oiler defensive breakdowns.Vancouver opened the scoring with less than five minutes to play in the first period. Tanner Pearson, racing with the puck up the right wing, managed, just before getting hit by Oiler Zack Kassian at Edmonton’s blue line, to spin and put the puck on the tape of Horvat in the slot. Horvat skated in alone and shot the puck low stick side past Koskinen.The Oilers tied the game early in the second. Draisaitl, off a turnover, fed the puck to Yamamoto who one-timed the puck from the slot into the top corner of the net.Hoglander, the Swedish rookie, put Vancouver up 2-1 with less than three minutes to go in the second, on a rebound after Edmonton failed to clear the puck out of its own end. The goals came in bunches in the third period, starting with Nurse’s wrist shot from the face-off circle just 10 seconds in.Gaudette then scored on a cross-ice feed from Antoine Roussel to make it 3-2.Less than two minutes later, Quinn Hughes, down on the ice near the blue line managed to backhand the puck to an open Boeser in the slot, who fired low and in for a 4-2 lead.Then Larsson fired a slapshot from the top of the face-off circle through traffic and in to cut the lead to 4-3.Boeser then took a pass off the wall from Elias Pettersson to steam in on the right wing and fire the puck shortside over Koskinen’s shoulder.The two teams play again in Edmonton Thursday night in what will be a 56-game regular-season sprint over 115 days. Due to cross-border COVID travel restrictions, the seven Canadian teams will play each other in the North Division.Edmonton and Vancouver will play 10 times.It was a return to familiar surroundings for both teams.Edmonton hosted the NHL’s Western Conference playoffs and league’s final two playoff rounds last summer in the so-called playoff “bubble.” This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2021. Dean Bennett, The Canadian Press
TAMPA, Fla. — Steven Stamkos had a goal and two assists in his return to the Tampa Bay Lightning lineup, and the defending Stanley Cup champions opened the season with 5-1 victory against the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday night. The Lightning captain, who played just one game in the playoffs, has points in 17 consecutive games — including 14 goals. Brayden Point, Anthony Cirelli, Ondrej Palat and Mathieu Joseph also scored to help Tampa Bay win its seventh consecutive season opener. Victor Hedman and Alex Killorn each finished with two assists. Andrei Vasilevskiy had 23 saves. Dylan Strome scored for Chicago, and Malcolm Subban stopped 28 shots. Tampa Bay raced out to a 3-0 lead in the opening period on Palat’s rebound goal on the power play, Joseph’s redirect that bounced in off Subban, and Cirelli’s deflection of Erik Cernak's shot. Stamkos made it 4-0 with a power play goal in the second and Point one-timed Stamkos' pass from the slot in the third. Strome broke the shutout bid with a power-play goal that bounced in off the skate of Vasilevskiy with 3:24 remaining. NO TOEWS Chicago played without captain Jonathan Toews, who is out indefinitely with an undisclosed illness. CHAMPIONSHIP BANNER Tampa Bay unveiled its 2019-20 Stanley Cup championship banner in a pregame ceremony, but will wait to raise it to the rafters until fans can be in attendance. FOOTE'S DEBUT Rookie defenceman Cal Foote, the son of former Colorado Avalanche defenceman Adam Foote, made his NHL debut for the Lightning. He took the customary solo lap before pregame warmup. Foote had one hit in 10:47 during the game. UP NEXT Blackhawks: At Tampa Bay on Friday. Lightning: Host Chicago on Friday. Erik Erlendsson, The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Damian Lillard scored eight of his season-high 40 points in the final four minutes, and the Portland Trail Blazers tied a franchise record with 23 3-pointers to beat the Sacramento Kings 132-126 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight victory. Lillard and CJ McCollum led Portland’s shooting barrage from behind the arc with six 3s apiece. Lillard added 13 assists while McCollum had 28 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds. Jusuf Nurkic had a season-best 18 points and 13 rebounds. The Blazers trailed by 20 midway through the second quarter and were down 105-100 going into the fourth before rallying to win their second consecutive game against the Kings in five days. Portland won 125-99 on Saturday. Nurkic had 10 points in the fourth period but it was Lillard who came up big down the stretch. He made four free throws and a pair of driving layups as the Blazers outscored the Kings 16-9. De’Aaron Fox had 29 points, six assists and six rebounds for Sacramento. Buddy Hield scored 26, and first-round draft pick Tyrese Haliburton added 17 points and nine assists. Portland tied a team record for 3s set last year in the bubble. The Blazers shot 23 for 48 from deep but missed their final four attempts at breaking the mark. The Kings led by 20 early in the second quarter following back-to-back buckets from Marvin Bagley III. Portland responded with a flurry of 3s, making four straight as part of a 20-4 run. After Derrick Jones Jr. dunked off an offensive rebound and Fox missed one of two free throws, McCollum made another 3 to pull Portland to 68-65. DIFFERENCE MAKER Richaun Holmes sat on the bench with left ankle soreness and did not play when Sacramento lost to Portland last Saturday, the only game the 6-foot-10 centre has missed this season. Holmes was back in the lineup Wednesday and gave the Kings a big lift inside with 17 points, nine rebounds and six assists. TIP-INS Trail Blazers: Lillard is seven field goals shy of becoming the third player in franchise history to reach 5,000 for his career. Clyde Drexler (6,889) and LaMarcus Aldridge (5,121) are the others. … Nurkic was questionable before the game with a quad injury. Kings: Luke Walton won his fourth coach’s challenge in five tries this season. … Several players locked arms during the national anthem, something they’ve continued to do since the violence at the U.S. Capitol last week. UP NEXT Trail Blazers: Host the Pacers on Thursday. Portland has won 10 of the last 12 against Indiana dating to 2014-15. Kings: Play the Clippers at Golden 1 Center on Friday. The Kings have lost 14 consecutive home games in the series, last winning on March 19, 2013. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Michael Wagaman, The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES — Kawhi Leonard scored 28 points, Paul George added 27 and the Los Angeles Clippers defeated the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans 111-106 on Wednesday night. The Pelicans were missing starters Zion Williamson, Lonzo Ball and Eric Bledsoe. Together, they account for 46.1 points and 15.6 rebounds per game. New Orleans coach Stan Van Gundy said Williamson was ruled out because of inconclusive test results. Nickeil Alexander-Walker led the Pelicans with 37 points and eight rebounds, both career highs in his first start of the season. They didn’t get much production out of two other first-time starters. Josh Hart finished with six points, and former Clipper Sindarius Thornwell was scoreless. Brandon Ingram’s jumper drew the Pelicans within four, the closest they came in the fourth quarter. From there, Leonard and George combined to score 16 consecutive points. Leonard’s 3-pointer that restored the Clippers’ lead to double digits had team owner Steve Ballmer whipping his right arm in the air from his seat next to the basket. Leonard finished with nine assists. Alexander-Walker scored nine in a row for the Pelicans, but he couldn't singlehandedly outduel the Clippers' two stars. Ingram added 22 points and Jaxon Hayes had 10 rebounds for the Pelicans, who dropped their fourth in a row. They hadn't played since losing at Charlotte last Friday. Their game at Dallas on Monday was postponed, delaying the start of what was scheduled as a seven-game trip. The Clippers rode a dominant second quarter, in which they outscored the Pelicans 33-15, to an 18-point halftime lead. Los Angeles maintained a double-digit lead in the third, when George didn't score and Leonard had six points. TIP-INS Pelicans: Bledsoe sat out with right eye irritation and Ball has bilateral knee tendinopathy. Clippers: Nicolas Batum got his 3,000th career assist in the first quarter. UP NEXT Pelicans: At the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday. Clippers: At the Sacramento Kings on Friday. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Beth Harris, The Associated Press
