Nicolet High School plays home opener game at its brand-new stadium
The football stadium is equipped with a new two-tone turf field, track, stadium bleachers and the first-ever video scoreboard in the North Shore Athletics Conference.
As Odell Beckham Jr. gets a new chance with the Ravens, it's fair to wonder what could have been for him.
Former NFL QB and current UAB head coach Trent Dilfer addressed how to improve a running back’s longevity.
Stefanos Tsitsipas was forced to plead with an umpire on Wednesday to have a fan kicked out of his tennis match after accusing her of buzzing before he served. The Greek world number 4 approached the umpire to say there was "a person imitating a bee" behind him at the Western and Southern Open in Ohio. The umpire said he would "take care of it", but Tsitsipas went to a group of people behind him to find out who the culprit was.
Ezekiel Elliott finally found a home with the Patriots, but it didn’t end his relationship with Cowboys QB Dak Prescott.
The mom of two experienced a "scary and frantic" trip to the ER with her son Bronze
Kevin Kiermaier may be on the injured list, but he's still playing a big role for the Blue Jays, both on and off the field.
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers has been the primary attraction at New York Jets camp this summer. Fans and media — and the “Hard Knocks” film crew — have flocked to the team’s facility during the past month to watch the four-time NFL MVP work with his new wide receivers, tight ends and running backs. And things have gone rather smoothly. Except for the big boys up front. The Jets’ offensive line has struggled with consistency and injuries during camp, to the point it’s still mostly unce
The Spaniard suffered a three-set defeat against the American in the quarter-finals at the Toronto Masters last week.
Scott Pianowski examines this season's tight end landscape, which has become fantasy football's toughest position to navigate.
All three suspended members were arrested in North Carolina this month
Former Formula One driver Felipe Massa has accused auto racing's governing body of conspiring to prevent him from winning the 2008 title, and the Brazilian claims he is the “rightful” champion. Massa, who was the runner-up to Lewis Hamilton in the 2008 season, made his claim in a letter sent to the FIA in the first step of a legal battle to take place in Britain. A member of Massa's management team told The Associated Press on Thursday that the letter was also sent to Formula One Management, alleging the two bodies failed to act after learning that same year that Renault's Nelson Piquet Jr. had deliberately crashed at the Singapore Grand Prix to help then-teammate Fernando Alonso win the race.
Lionel Messi spoke to the media for the first time since joining Inter Miami five weeks ago
Let's examine some players ready to exceed expectations and overdeliver for fantasy managers this season.
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — California came into the Little League World Series looking like a contender on the American side of the bracket. But in the third inning Thursday night, the team to beat found itself down 3-1 to Ohio after some pitching struggles and small ball from Ohio. Then California’s bats woke up. Brody Brooks and Louis Lappe hit back-to-back home runs, a two-run shot to center followed by a solo homer to right field to take the lead at 4-3, which was enough to hold off Ohio
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Russell Wilson is starting to look like his old self again. Make that his younger self, as in the swaggering quarterback who helped the Seattle Seahawks win their only Super Bowl title a decade ago. Wilson is throwing the ball with authority, accuracy and touch as he embarks on a comeback from the worst season of his career. It's exactly what coach Sean Payton wanted to see when he sent Wilson and the rest of the starters out for a fourth drive in Denver's preseason opene
Bo Nickal does not rate Khamzat Chimaev's wrestling very highly.
The Team Hendrick driver sat down with us to talk about what he considers his toughest year yet.
The longtime Yankees reliever is getting close to making his highly anticipated Blue Jays debut.
England defender Maguire wanted to stay at Old Trafford and fight for a starting spot.
The Prince of Wales will be watching the England women's football team face off Spain in the World Cup final from his home in the UK – but these royals are going to be in Australia for the exciting game