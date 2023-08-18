Nicolet High School plays home opener game at its brand-new stadium

Associated Press

Former Formula One driver Felipe Massa has accused auto racing's governing body of conspiring to prevent him from winning the 2008 title, and the Brazilian claims he is the “rightful” champion. Massa, who was the runner-up to Lewis Hamilton in the 2008 season, made his claim in a letter sent to the FIA in the first step of a legal battle to take place in Britain. A member of Massa's management team told The Associated Press on Thursday that the letter was also sent to Formula One Management, alleging the two bodies failed to act after learning that same year that Renault's Nelson Piquet Jr. had deliberately crashed at the Singapore Grand Prix to help then-teammate Fernando Alonso win the race.