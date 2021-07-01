Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi Gets Candid About Her Return to 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation'
Snooki says it was so hard to keep it a secret that she was returning the show for Mike's 5 year celebration of being sober
The Raptors will reportedly be without Jalen Harris for at least one year.
The NFL's investigation into Washington's team culture has ended with a $10 million fine.
For better and worse, it was more about what Montreal did in its loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final.
The split came just hours before Bryson DeChambeau was set to defend his title at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Raptors president Masai Ujiri spoke about the Basketball Africa League, along with other insights about what he's learned as an NBA executive.
André Tourigny, head coach of the Ontario Hockey League's Ottawa 67's, will be taking over as the next bench boss of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes.
Los Angeles acquired Viktor Arvidsson from Nashville in exchange for second-round and third-round picks.
Reggie Bush won the Heisman in 2005 but was forced to forfeit it after the NCAA ruled that he received impermissible benefits while playing at USC.
Elina Svitolina and recent French Open finalist Maria Sakkari are headed home after Round 2 losses.
Montreal was far improved in Game 2, but the overall effort still fell short in a loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Colts quarterback Carson Wentz has spoken out in favor of mental health awareness, helping to reduce stigma for his fellow players.
Chris Paul will play in his first NBA Finals after an eventful postseason.
The shooting occurred before Terry's redshirt freshman season at Florida State. He was one of 10 people indicted last week on felony murder charges.
Beverley not only apologized, he wished Paul luck in the NBA Finals.
The Montreal Canadiens say Quebec's Public Health Department will not allow more than 3,500 fans at the Bell Centre.
The Dodgers are leaving MLB to make a decision on Trevor Bauer.
Eugene Chung said he was told that he was "not the right minority" while interviewing for a coaching job earlier this year.
Norway's Karsten Warholm set a world record in the men's 400 meters hurdles in front of his home crowd at the Diamond League meeting in Oslo on Thursday. The 25-year-old twice world champion broke the record - which had lasted since 1992, four years before he was born - with a time of 46.70 seconds.
BOSTON (AP) — Kiké Hernández led off with a homer for the third time in five days, Nathan Eovaldi pitched seven scoreless innings and the Boston Red Sox routed the struggling Kansas City Royals 15-1 on Thursday. Danny Santana and Rafael Devers each homered and drove in five runs. J.D. Martinez also homered, starting Boston's five-run fourth with his 17th of the season. Santana connected for a three-run shot later in the inning. Devers hit his 20th of the year, a three-run blast in the sixth. The
Here are 10 offensive players we think could make big jumps in Year 2.