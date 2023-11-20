Nicole Scherzinger wins Best Musical Performance Evening Standard Theatre Award

Nicole Scherzinger and Andrew Scott were among the winners at this year’s Evening Standard Theatre Awards held at Claridge’s.Scott won the Best Actor Award for a second time for his solo performance of Vanya, while Scherzinger took home the Best Musical Performance for her show-stopping turn in Sunset Boulevard.A Streetcar Named Desire co-stars Patsy Ferran and Anjana Vasan shared the Natasha Richardson Award for Best Actress in association with Mithridate for their performance in the Tennessee Williams classic.Scott was unable to appear in person at the awards on Sunday evening so Jenna Coleman, who announced him as winner, picked up the award on his behalf. David Tennant handed out the Best Actress award.