Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's Relationship Timeline
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban met in 2005 and share two daughters
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban met in 2005 and share two daughters
He described the editorial staff as “BAD WRITERS!" Later, the former president went after The Atlantic The post Donald Trump Calls Delayed Forbes Sale ‘Really Bad News’ for ‘Your Favorite President, ME’ appeared first on TheWrap.
Bruce Willis's daughter Scout shared a bittersweet video to Instagram, holding hands with her dad as the family celebrated Thanksgiving - see photo
The 'Modern Family' alum danced with her sister and niece at the family gathering and posed for a photo with her son
The ultimate fashion oxymoron.
Sunset Boulevard star Nicole Scherzinger looked breathtaking in this stunning chainmail mini dress transformation
Khloé Kardashian showed off her abs and the result of her five-day-a-week workout regime in diamante-studded jeans and a crop top
Kutcher and his wife Mila Kunis faced public backlash for sending letters of support for Danny Masterson after he was convicted of rape.
The actress and author posted photos of her family's Thanksgiving celebrations on Instagram Friday
Miley Cyrus turned 31 on Thursday, November 23, and decided to celebrate with friends and family members in a special way at Los Angeles Chateau Marmont hotel.
The supermodel explains to PEOPLE why she "wouldn't give" her engagement ring to daughter Kaia Gerber, who's currently dating Austin Butler
J.Lo, is that really you?
The Prince of Wales donned a soldier's uniform on Thursday, delighting royal watchers in the process
The former X Factor presenter said that she and her husband Ozzy Osbourne feel ‘uncomfortable’ living in Los Angeles.
Don Johnson is a dad to three sons and two daughters
King Charles' sadness revealed after the death of his late mother Queen Elizabeth's friend Prue Penn...
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end hilariously posted about squirrels, Chipotle and the moon — with rampant misspellings.
Frakes, who stars in Hallmark's 'A Biltmore Christmas', exclusively tells PEOPLE about his undeniable connection with the 'General Hospital' icon on the set of the 1985 miniseries 'North and South'
The Duke of Sussex is ready to put the bitter feud with his family behind him and move on but the Duchess of Sussex refuses to have anything to do with them, a new book has claimed.
Hilton said Thursday that she was "thankful' for her "baby girl," sharing a photo of a pink outfit with the name "London" on it
Following his three-week absence from 'GMA' and 'Fox NFL Sunday,' the TV host's daughter shared a photo of him with his family for the holiday