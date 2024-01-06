Nicolas Claxton throws it down!
Nicolas Claxton throws it down!, 01/05/2024
News, notes, injury updates, trade rumors and scouting reports as the Sacramento Kings prepare to face the Toronto Raptors at Golden 1 Center.
A rookie didn’t know anyone when he joined the Super Bowl champion Chiefs, but Travis Kelce made a point of welcoming him.
Kuminga "has lost faith" in Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, according to a report from The Athletic.
Any question whether ESPN took Aaron Rodgers' latest tryst with misinformation seriously disappeared the instant Pat McAfee appeared on his eponymous talk show on Wednesday, offering a half-baked apology for Rodgers' antics the previous day.Rodgers, you'll remember, used his weekly appearance on McAfee's show, for which he makes seven figures annually, to discuss the pending release of court papers related to Jeffrey Epstein, the famous financier and convicted sex trafficker. If a full roll call
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks rookie Connor Bedard departed Friday night's game against New Jersey after he was leveled by Devils defenseman Brendan Smith in the first period. Bedard was selected by Chicago with the No. 1 overall pick in last year's draft. The 18-year-old center has 15 goals and 18 assists in 38 games. Bedard was hit by Smith after he carried the puck into the Blackhawks' offensive zone. Bedard then skated to the bench holding his face as Nick Foligno, Brett Seney and s
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to a wild overtime game between the Jazz and the Pistons.
NEWARK, N.J. — Chicago Blackhawks star Connor Bedard left Friday night's game against the New Jersey Devils after receiving an open-ice hit from defenceman Brendan Smith. The Blackhawks announced Bedard would not return. With the puck on his stick midway through the first period, Bedard skated into the Devils' zone before Smith stepped up and appeared to catch the rookie centre's mouth with a big hit. Bedard fell to the ice and held his face as he skated to the bench before heading to the dressi
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Rafael Nadal missed three match points and needed a medical time-out Friday before losing to Jordan Thompson in the quarterfinals of his tournament comeback following a year-long injury layoff. The 22-time major winner failed to convert a match point in the 10th game of the second set and two more in the tiebreaker before No. 55-ranked Thompson rallied to win 5-7, 7-6 (6), 6-3 at the Brisbane International. With the Australian Open starting Jan. 14, Nadal's rehabilitat
HAMILTON — Bo Levi Mitchell is taking less to remain with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Ticats announced Friday that Mitchell has restructured his CFL contract that will keep him with the franchise for the next two seasons. "We believe a healthy Bo Levi Mitchell can still play at a championship level and help us compete for Grey Cups," Orlondo Steinauer, Hamilton's president of football operations, said in a statement. "As we continue to shape our roster, we feel Bo is a key piece of our football
GOTHENBURG, Sweden — Rutger McGroarty and his teammates remembered the empty feeling. They wanted to return the favour on their bitter rival's home soil. When the final buzzer sounded Friday, the United States — having embraced the villain role in a hostile environment — got the revenge it desperately craved. Isaac Howard scored twice in the second period as the Americans beat host Sweden 6-2 to capture gold at the world junior hockey championship. "I'm so proud of this group," said McGroarty, t
After a stellar career at Maryland, quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa is hoping to get a waiver for another year of eligibility as a graduate transfer.
The Rams are taking a big chance by resting Matthew Stafford and their starters, whereas the Lions are smart to play their starters and keep momentum.
Former Missouri and San Diego Chargers great Kellen Winslow has no problems calling out state of NCAA football.
Tensions seem to be cooling.
Some players have a lot of money on the line in Week 18.
There are a lot of unknowns for the UFC and MMA in general heading into 2024, but here are seven bold predictions for the new year.
People in the sports world will know Buss as the man who helped usher in the Lakers “Showtime Era,” where the run-and-gun style of basketball was highlighted and a winning dynasty was created.
From Tyreek Hill returning to Kansas City to Matthew Stafford facing the Lions, the NFL wild-card round has plenty of intriguing potential matchups.
Pat Maroon quickly endeared himself to the Tampa Bay Lightning franchise and its fan base when he joined the team in 2020. The man nicknamed "The Big Rig" helped his hometown, St. Louis Blues, win the Stanley Cup in 2019, and he was a huge reason why the Lightning won back-to-back Cups in 2020 and 2021. This offseason, Maroon was traded to the Minnesota Wild after a four-year run in Tampa. Despite the fact that he isn't on the Bolts roster anymore, Maroon is still a fan favorite and favorite among his former teammates. Tonight, the Wild host the Lightning, and Maroon will face his former teammates for the first time.
GOTHENBURG, Sweden — Tomas Hamara's country hadn't won a medal at the world junior hockey championship in nearly two decades heading into the 2023 tournament. Czechia now owns two in two years. Hamara scored the winner with 1:41 left in regulation Friday as the Czechs battled back from a 5-2 deficit late in the second period to shock Finland 8-5 and win bronze. "We played as a team the whole tournament," said the Ottawa Senators prospect, who also had two assists. "There weren't really any indiv