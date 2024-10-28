Nicolas Claxton skies for the big oop

On National Tight Ends Day, more NFL players at the celebrated position scored touchdowns than in the unofficial holiday's first six years.
Reddick went from third to first on the final lap.
Following Week 9, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde overreact to the outcomes of Texas A&M vs. LSU, Notre Dame vs. Navy and Colorado vs. UCF. They discuss the quick progression of this Texas A&M program in Mike Elko's first year and how it relates to Notre Dame's playoff hopes.
Green Bay went on to win 30-27 on a last-second field goal, with Love replaced by Malik Willis.
Daniels and Noah Brown were the heroes for the Commanders.
The Jaguars punter had what could be the punt of the year, booming a 73-yard kick that pinned the Packers back at their 2-yard line.
Rice is 2-6 after making bowl games in each of the past two seasons.
The Lions are so good they can dominate despite statistical anomalies.
The Buffaloes are 6-2 with four very winnable games to end the season.
The Yankees needed Rodón's best to bounce back in World Series Game 2. That's not how it worked out.
There are just five weeks remaining in the regular season.
The playoff race tightened considerably with some wild Saturday night results.
The Dodgers won but might've lost in Game 2 of the World Series.
Get live updates, highlights, stats and analysis on Saturday's action all day long.
The Dodgers' first baseman echoed Kirk Gibson, delivering his first home run of this postseason in epic fashion.
The Dodgers won Game 1 in the most dramatic fashion.
Evan Phillips is out for the Dodgers, and Jon Berti is out for the Yankees, with Nestor Cortes back in the rotation for New York.
If you're not using Game Discussions, a new tool in the Yahoo Sports app that lets you mingle with our NFL experts as well as other fans, you're missing out! Here's how to use it.
Several Dodgers and Yankees have the opportunity to raise their stock further with their performances in the Fall Classic.
The former Warrior hit six triples on his way to 22 points as the Spurs giant converted just 5-of-18 shots in an emphatic Dallas win.