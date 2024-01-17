Nicolas Batum nails it from behind the arc
Wayne and Janet Gretzky have five children, and they've each chosen their own paths.
After missing over a month of action due to his latest suspension, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was booed in his return to the court as his team fell to a 116-107 defeat against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday.
Eight teams remain vying for the Lombardi Trophy in the NFL playoffs' divisional round. Here's how they rank based on Super Bowl odds.
Viewers are convinced boxer hit Mulhern harder than was planned
Jenner and Bieber attended Monday’s game between the Lakers and the Oklahoma City Thunder
NEW YORK (AP) — Another member of the Guerrero family is headed to pro ball. Vladi Miguel Guerrero, an outfielder/infielder who is a son of Hall of Fame slugger Vladimir Guerrero and a half-brother of Toronto star Vladimir Guerrero Jr., agreed with the New York Mets on a minor league contract Monday that includes a $117,000 signing bonus. A left-handed hitter from the Dominican Republic, the 17-year-old Guerrero was among the players the Mets reached deals with as the 2024 international signing
NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA fined Sacramento Kings coach Mike Brown $50,000 on Tuesday for his court-storming outburst against a referee. Joe Dumars, the league's head of basketball operations, announced the fine against Brown for “aggressively pursuing a game official during live play, and for publicly criticizing the officiating" after his team's 143-142 overtime loss to Milwaukee on Sunday night. Brown was ejected in the fourth quarter. He stormed onto the court and began screaming at referee Int
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to the Lakers beating the Thunder on MLK Day.
Regrets, Sean McVay has a few. Less than two years after shepherding the Los Angeles Rams to a triumph in Super Bowl 56, McVay's dubious decisions doomed L.A. to a 24-23 loss to the Detroit Lions and his former quarterback Jared Goff. McVay burned one timeout 90 seconds into the second half and another with 13:47 left in the game. That left the Rams with one timeout when they reached the Lions 34 just under the 5-minute mark only to see a holding call push them back 10 yards and almost certainly
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Dan Campbell has receipts. He's just not ready to turn them in yet. “There will be a time and place for that,” the Detroit Lions coach said Monday, a day after leading his team to a win over the Los Angeles Rams to give the franchise its first playoff win in 32 years. Detroit, the NFC’s No. 2 seed, will host two playoff games in one postseason for the first time in franchise history in a divisional round matchup next Sunday against the winner of the Philadelphia-Tampa Ba
Two former WWE Superstars made their TNA debut on Saturday's (January 13) Hard to Kill pay-per-view.
Heat among several teams linked to Hawks’ Murray
Steve Belichick has spent 12 seasons with the Patriots, while Brian Belichick has worked for the team for seven.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce has told teammates he intends to retire after 13 NFL seasons, three people informed of the decision told The Associated Press. They spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Tuesday out of respect for Kelce's decision, which has not yet been made public. Kelce was in tears throughout the end of Philadelphia's 32-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFC wild-card game on Monday night. The respected team leader declined to talk to the
Johnny Walker won't give up on his title hopes after UFC Fight Night 234.
"I’ve believed that we should unify and all work together. I’ve believed that for years,” said Pelley.
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — In the end, Mother Nature was no match for Bills Mafia. With the remnants of a lake-effect snowstorm moving north on Monday, the Bills' hearty fanbase took over, helping dig out Highmark Stadium while finding new ways to tailgate before Buffalo hosted the Pittsburgh Steelers in a weather-delayed AFC wild-card playoff game. “Nothing was going to stop us,” said Ryan Stang, who organizes a tailgate event for each home game at a bar near the stadium. “It doesn’t matter if i
Jackson, the youngest player in the NBA, scored 23 points in Memphis' win over the Golden State Warriors on Monday
Picking Jordan Love once made Brian Gutekunst a pariah in Green Bay. Now, the Packers GM looks astute for executing a masterful plan.