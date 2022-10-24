Nicolas Batum with a last basket of the period vs the Phoenix Suns
Nicolas Batum (LA Clippers) with a last basket of the period vs the Phoenix Suns, 10/23/2022
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Carter Verhaeghe scored twice, Rudolfs Balcers and Josh Mahura each had third-period goals and the Florida Panthers held on to beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 on Wednesday night. Balcers’ goal, his first with Florida after signing in the offseason, put the Panthers on top for good. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 31 shots for the Panthers, who have won three of four to open the season. Travis Konency, James van Riemsdyk and Nick Seeler scored for Philadelphia. Kevin Hayes had two
MONTREAL — Sitting next to his hat-trick puck in a country music-filled visitors' locker room, Joe Pavelski explained that scoring three times at the Bell Centre was pretty unique. “It's a fun place to play, it's a great city,” Pavelski said. “I've really only been able to come here once a year toward, pretty much, the second half of my career. "There's a lot of history. It's just a cool place to play, so to have a night like tonight here in this building, it means a little bit.” Playing against
CALGARY — The Canadian Elite Basketball League introduced its newest franchise on Wednesday — the Calgary Surge. The team, which was formerly based out of Guelph, Ont., and known as the Nighthawks, will officially take the court at WinSport Event Centre in the upcoming 2023 season. Calgary's name was decided on by an online grassroots campaign which resulted in Surge being chosen. The team logo is that of a hawk and — with an effort to maintain Calgary's sports market tradition — its colours wil
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel scored twice, Adin Hill made 26 saves and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-2 on Thursday night. Eichel has his third multi-goal game in 39 contests since joining Vegas last season. It was the 32nd time in his career he’s scored two or more goals. Vegas continued its impressive start under first-year coach Bruce Cassidy with the Knights improving to 4-1-0 while outscoring their opponents by a combined score of 17-10. William Karlsson, Chandler Stephen
The longtime face of Hockey Night in Canada shared his two cents on the impassioned Twitter thread posted by former co-worker Tara Slone.
MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it
RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Rory McIlroy capped off his steady march back to No. 1 in the world on Sunday with an explosive burst of three birdies late in the round to hold off Kurt Kitayama and win the CJ Cup in South Carolina. Tied with Kitayama with five holes to go at Congaree, McIlroy ran off three straight birdies to seize control and finished with two bogeys, hardly enough to ruin the moment. He closed with a 4-under 67 for a one-shot victory. McIlroy, who finished at 17-under 267, won for the
NORWOOD, Mass. — Ilia Malinin wasn't sure whether he would unveil his quad axel, the hardest jump in figure skating that only he had landed in competition, after a fourth-place short program left him playing catchup at Skate America. Not only did he try it, the 17-year-old American phenom landed it nearly perfectly. Malinin's brilliant quad axel, along with four more quads packed into a dynamic free skate Saturday night, was enough to lift him past Kao Miura and to the top step of the podium in
GUADALAJARA, Mexico — Canada's Eugenie Bouchard advanced to the second round of the WTA 1000 Guadalajara Open by knocking off American Kayla Day 7-5, 6-3 on Tuesday. The 28-year-old Montreal native showed some impressive flash on the court as she fired two aces and saved 50 per cent of Day's break point chances in the one hour, 26-minute match. Bouchard, who set the tennis world on fire in 2014 when she reached the Wimbledon final, and semifinals at the French Open and Australian Open, was also
With the NHL season in full swing, we look at some under-the-radar players, good and bad marketing and much more.
CALGARY — Led by strong individual performances including Ramus Dahlin's record-setting start to the season, the Buffalo Sabres have looked the part of a more formidable opponent than years past. Dahlin scored for the fourth straight game — an NHL record for a defenceman to open the season — and Alex Tuch notched his first career hat trick as the Sabres handed the Calgary Flames their first loss of the season on Thursday night with a 6-3 victory. "It's crazy,” Dahlin said about his accomplishmen
Toronto Raptors guard Dalano Banton discusses his opening night performance, checking in and hearing the crowd roar and more.
The Vancouver Canucks have stumbled out of the gate and it could lead to change sooner rather than later.
ANTWERP, Belgium — Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal has advanced to the semifinals of the ATP 250 European Open after defeating Dan Evans of the U.K. in a gruelling match on Friday that lasted two hours 41 minutes. Auger-Aliassime dropped the first set 6-4, then bounced back with 7-6(4), 6-2 wins to take the match. The Canadian will face Richard Gasquet of France in a Saturday morning semifinal. Dominic Thiem of Austria will play American Sebastian Korda in the other semifinal. Against Evans, A
DETROIT (AP) — Dominik Kubalik had a goal and two assists as the Detroit Red Wings beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-1 on Sunday. Dylan Larkin, David Perron, Joe Veleno and Elmer Soderblom also scored to help Detroit improve to 3-0-2. Ville Husso had 32 saves to improve to 4-0-0 in his career against Anaheim. The Red Wings have points in each of their first five games for the first time since 2011-12, when they started 5-0-0. Trevor Zegras scored for Anaheim and John Gibson finished with 36 saves. Larkin
SEATTLE (AP) — Justin Faulk scored his second goal of the game at 2:50 of overtime and the St. Louis Blues beat the Seattle Kraken 4-3 on Wednesday night. Vladimir Tarasenko took advantage of a defensive miscue behind the net and found Faulk in front of the net for his third assist of the game. Faulk put the shot past Martin Johnson from the crease. Brayden Schenn had a goal and an assist to help St. Louis improve to 2-0, Jordan Kyrou also scored and Jordan Binnington made 32 saves. Will Borgen,
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime has been on quite a roll of late. The Montreal native defeated Sebastian Korda of the United States 6-3, 6-4 to claim his second consecutive ATP Tour title win at the European Open on Sunday. Auger-Aliassime entered the tournament having won the Firenze Open last week. "It's amazing you know, to win again, back-to-back tournaments, and to win for the first time here in Antwerp [Belgium] against a player like Sebi [Korda] who is a fantastic player — one of the great
VANCOUVER — Boos rained down on the Vancouver Canucks as they left the ice on Saturday. Hopes had been high for the team's first home game of the season, but with just minutes left on the clock and the Buffalo Sabres up, three jerseys were tossed on the ice and others in the disgruntled crowd expressed their displeasure with jeers. “It was the first time I've ever been involved with that," head coach Bruce Boudreau said after the Sabres handed his Canucks a 5-1 loss. "And obviously I hope the pl
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Valeri Nichushkin’s third-period goal held up as the winner for the Colorado Avalanche in a 3-2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday night. Shortly after Nichushkin pushed Colorado’s lead to two goals, Vegas’ Chandler Stephenson cut the deficit to one. But Colorado goaltender Alexandar Georgiev was clutch down the stretch to help the Avalanche bounce back from a home loss to Seattle the night before. Georgiev finished with 34 saves, and Nathan MacKinnon and Evan Rod
The NHL released the findings of its inaugural diversity and inclusion report on Tuesday in what it calls a "good start" to diversifying the makeup of the league.