Nicolas Batum with a dunk vs the New Orleans Pelicans

The ESPN analyst called out the Mavs star on NBA Today
Each week during the 2022-23 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into some of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Toronto coach Nick Nurse will take time in the offseason to consider if he wants to return to the Raptors for a sixth season or pursue other options. With the Raptors just at .500, Nurse's name has been linked to other coaching jobs and there have reports Toronto could be ready to move on from the coach who led them to the 2019 NBA championship. Nurse joined the Raptors in 2013 as an assistant and was promoted to head coach in 2018 after Dwane Casey was fired. Nurse would ent
The 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame class is unmatched with Dirk Nowitzki, Dwyane Wade, Gregg Popovich, Becky Hammon, the 1976 U.S. women's Olympic team.
LeBron James opened House Three Thirty, a community center for students at his I Promise school in Akron. The center includes a Starbucks.
“We’re not street fighters.” After Friday’s loss, Staley emphasized that South Carolina is “not changing.”
Analysts implore Heat to make roster changes
A quartet of teams will head to Houston to determine the national champion for the men's NCAA Tournament. Here are five Final Four bold predictions.
Jordan Poole cherishes all of the moments around superstars Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, from the practice floor behind the scenes to under the bright lights and noise of game night. Poole joined the Splash Brothers with 200 3-pointers this season, making Golden State just the second team in NBA history to ever do it. “It's really special to be a part of, second team in history to do it,” Poole said.
Anthony Davis shook off an ankle injury to finish with 38 points and 17 rebounds in leading the Lakers past the Timberwolves 123-111 on Friday night.
What a way to spend a Saturday in San Diego.
It's not the Final Four anyone expected, but it should be entertaining.
HoopsHype re-drafts the 2008 draft class, which features the likes of Russell Westbrook, Kevin Love and Derrick Rose.
"The Greek Freak" told Insider that Las Vegas Aces superstar A'ja Wilson — a reigning WNBA champion and two-time MVP — is his WNBA comp.
Balanced on one of her teammates' outstretched palms, the LSU cheerleader reached towards the backboard and swatted the ball out onto the court.
“She’s going to be the No. 1 draft pick, as she should.”
Rudy Tomjanovich, or Rudy T as many call him, has been involved in the game of basketball throughout his entire life. Along with Hakeem Olajuwon, Clyde Drexler, and Bill Walton, Tomjanovich will be in Houston for the 2023 Final Four at an event ...
On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Chris Boucher and Alvin Williams discuss what money does to NBA players and the people within their circles. Listen to the full episode on the podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.
The Sacramento Kings are back in the playoffs and G League Stockton is flourishing under Paul Johnson, Anjali Ranadive and Bobby Jackson.
Kyle Lowry (Miami Heat) with an and one vs the Dallas Mavericks, 04/01/2023