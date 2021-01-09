Nicolas Batum with a dunk vs the Golden State Warriors
The NHL's one-time-only, all-Canadian division cleared its final hurdle Friday. Developments south of the border related to COVID-19, however, were far less encouraging. Manitoba announced it will allow the Winnipeg Jets to play home games during the pandemic, joining Quebec, Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia in giving the league's plan to resume action north of the border this season a thumbs up. Friday's move came after the province made a minor modification to current public health orders, allowing professional hockey to go ahead in the Manitoba capital with the NHL schedule set to begin Wednesday. "We feel super fortunate that the government has allowed us to play," Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey said. "To say it's been a tough year is the understatement of my lifetime ... in terms of what we've all been dealing with. "Collectively, we're all in this together and it's been a challenge for everyone." But that approval from Manitoba came the same day the Dallas Stars closed their facility after six players and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The NHL said the Stars won't open their season until Jan. 19, at earliest. The Columbus Blue Jackets, meanwhile, said Friday a number of players didn't practise "out of an abundance of caution and in accordance with NHL COVID-19 protocols." "It's just another reminder of what we're dealing with here with the virus," Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said. "There's obviously no shortage of stories from other sports as well." Due to border restrictions related to non-essential travel and the current 14-day quarantine, Canada's seven franchises will only play against each other in the newly-minted North Division this season instead of crossing into the U.S. The same goes for the first two rounds of the playoffs. Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba's chief provincial public health officer, couldn't recall exactly when the idea of an all-Canadian circuit was first floated, but added anything involving frequent border crossings was a non-starter. "It's just a no-go if the season entailed travel from a country with much higher transmission," he said. "It was a requirement of public health's approval here that the regular season would only be in Canada." Roussin said he understands that small business owners or people unable to visit family might be upset NHL games are going ahead, but added the league's situation and ability to pull a season off safely isn't on the same level. "The difference is quite clear (when looking at) what the NHL could do (compared) to an eight-year-old recreational hockey league," he said. "Nonetheless, it's a frustrating time. We've said it time and time again. "The NHL put a proposal forward that really had such robust protocols, that really had such minimal risk to Canadians that we felt the benefit of seeing some sort of normalcy during this stage was outweighing the quite minimal risk to the population." There will be no fans present for games in Canadian NHL arenas, at least to start the schedule, while players and team staff have to adhere to a number of protocols when on the road — which include being restricted to the hotel and rink. "The protocols here are very good," Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen said. "Of course we're happy to do what we like to do. And I feel grateful for that." Players are being tested daily for the novel coronavirus during training camp. That will continue for at least the first four weeks of the regular season, but as seen in Dallas and Columbus, there is still increased risk compared to the tightly-controlled bubbles the NHL employed to resume the 2019-20 campaign in Toronto and Edmonton this summer. Leafs forward Joe Thornton said the team he was playing for in Switzerland this fall suspended operations a few times because of the virus, but he's happy his 23rd NHL season — and first for a Canadian club — is on. "We didn't know if we were going to play and finally we're here," said the 41-year-old. "It's been a long off-season for everybody involved — fans and players, coaches, and right down the line. "We're all excited to get this thing going." Ontario sport minister Lisa MacLeod announced Thursday the Leafs and Ottawa Senators can host games in 2021, posting on Twitter: "This approval was granted after close scrutiny of the rigorous health and safety protocols that will be adopted to keep players, staff and our communities safe from the spread of COVID-19." The other three provinces had previously given consent, although Quebec Premier Francois Legault had to reiterate earlier this week the Canadiens would be permitted to play in Montreal despite his government instituting a curfew from Saturday through Feb. 8 in hopes of curbing the spread of COVID-19. And while NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said Dec. 24 the league believed it had an agreement in place to hold games in Canada, none of the five provinces in question — each had to sign off — provided formal confirmation until Dec. 31. Alberta released a statement to The Canadian Press on New Year's Eve saying it had greenlighted games for the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames six days earlier, while Manitoba and B.C. both indicated their jurisdictions were still holding discussions. B.C. eventually gave its blessing Sunday, Quebec followed suit Monday and Ontario did the same Thursday before Manitoba closed the circle. The federal government previously gave the start of training camps the go-ahead and also the waived its 14-day quarantine rule under "national interest grounds" in favour of a modified plan for players and team staff returning to the country. The Leafs and Canadiens open the shortened 56-game season Wednesday at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena before the Oilers host the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Place later that evening. The Jets begin their schedule by welcoming the Flames the following night at Bell MTS Place, while Ottawa gets started Jan. 15 at Canadian Tire Centre against Toronto. "It brings optimism to our communities," said Morrissey, who had a recent phone conversation with a Manitoba Hydro representative buoyed by the NHL's impending return. "I just hope we can provide some excitement, something to look forward to for the people of Winnipeg, the province of Manitoba. "Hopefully it's a sign of good things to come." -With files from Gemma Karstens-Smith in Vancouver and Steve Lambert in Winnipeg. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 8, 2021. ___ Follow @JClipperton_CP on Twitter Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Pascal Siakam had 17 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds, Toronto made 20 3-pointers and the Raptors set a franchise record for scoring while winning for the second time this season, 144-123 over the Sacramento Kings on Friday night.Fred VanVleet scored 34 points to help the Raptors (2-6) snap a three-game losing streak. Toronto’s only other win came on Dec. 31 against the New York Knicks.Nick Nurse’s team won its seventh straight against the Kings despite being without point guard Kyle Lowry (personal reasons).Chris Boucher added 23 points and 10 rebounds for Toronto. Terence Davis had 18 points.De’Aaron Fox scored 23 points and rookie Tyrese Haliburton had 15 point and eight assists for Sacramento.Toronto outscored Sacramento 33-20 in the fourth quarter.The Raptors' previous record for scoring in the regular season was 140 points, last done against the New Orleans Pelicans on Oct. 22, 2019. Toronto scored 150 points against the Brooklyn Nets on Aug. 23 in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.TIP-INSRaptors: Toronto had six players in double figures.Kings: Sacramento shot 81% (17 of 21) with six 3s and scored a season-high 43 points in the first quarter. … Haliburton had a 3-pointer taken away upon review in the first quarter when it was ruled he stepped out of bounds before shooting. … Richaun Holmes picked up his fourth foul with 3:46 left in the second.BEATS STANDING IN LINEFans have not been allowed inside Golden1 Center all season but that hasn’t stopped some from getting as close a look as possible. Two elderly women in wheelchairs peered through the glass doors encircling the arena and were able to see the game being shown on the giant scoreboard above the court, a ritual they have taken on for every home game this season. They were joined Friday night by a small group of people wearing Kings jerseys who were socially distanced nearby.UP NEXTRaptors: Visit Golden State on Sunday. Toronto has won three straight in the series, most recently beating the Warriors to clinch a playoff berth in March of last year.Kings: Host the Trail Blazers on Saturday night. The two teams play again at Golden 1 Center next Wednesday.__More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsMichael Wagaman, The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES — LeBron James had 28 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, and the Los Angeles Lakers overcame the absence of two injured starters for a 117-115 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Friday night.Zach LaVine scored 38 points, but the UCLA product missed a 17-foot jumper with 4.7 seconds left that would have put Chicago ahead.Montrezl Harrell had 17 points and 14 rebounds for the defending NBA champions, who have won five of six. James and Harrell led the way as Los Angeles held off the Bulls down the stretch without injured starters Anthony Davis and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.LaVine scored 19 points in the first quarter for the Bulls, who have lost two straight in California following an impressive win at Portland.Dennis Schröder scored 17 points and hit a 3-pointer with 2:39 to play to put the Lakers up 113-107, but Chicago trimmed the lead to 116-115 on Garrett Temple's 3-pointer with 37 seconds left.James missed an extra-long 3-pointer to put the game in Chicago's hands, but LaVine missed his contested jumper, and his teammates fumbled the ball out of bounds.Wesley Matthews had 14 points on four 3-pointers in the 34-year-old newcomer’s first start for the Lakers.Wendell Carter Jr. scored a season-high 23 points and Thaddeus Young had 15 for Chicago.The Lakers followed up a largely lifeless defensive performance while losing to San Antonio on Thursday with another unimpressive effort in the first half. LaVine went 8 for 8 in a dynamic first quarter, and Carter added 12 points in the third.TIP-INSBulls: Otto Porter Jr. didn't return for the second half after experiencing back spasms. He played six minutes. ... The teams meet again Jan. 23 in Chicago. ... Lauri Markkanen, Tomas Satoransky, Ryan Arcidiacono and Chandler Hutchison stayed home from the West Coast trip due to coronavirus protocols.Lakers: Davis missed his second game of the season, sitting out with a right adductor strain. The superstar big man couldn't get loose during pregame workouts. ... Markieff Morris had 11 points while starting in Davis' place. ... Caldwell-Pope sat out his fourth straight game with a sprained left ankle.PRACTICALLY PERFECTThe teams combined to make their first 30 free throws before James missed with 5:19 to play. Only four games in NBA history have been completed without a missed free throw.UP NEXTBulls: At Clippers on Sunday.Lakers: At Rockets on Sunday.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsGreg Beacham, The Associated Press
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Despite losing another key player — this time for coronavirus safety concerns — the Memphis Grizzlies were able to hold on for their first win at home this season.Dillon Brooks scored 24 points and Memphis pulled out a 115-110 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night after centre Jonas Valanciunas left midway through the game due to health and safety protocols.Brandon Clarke added 21 for Memphis.“Great job by our team. … What an unbelievable game,” Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said.The Memphis victory came despite 43 points from Caris LeVert, including 25 in the second half as Brooklyn overcame a 22-point, first-half deficit.“We could have easily folded,” said reserve guard Joe Harris, who finished with 13 points. “The first half was not great by any means.”There were key starters missing for both teams. The Nets were without Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, while Memphis continued missing reigning Rookie of the Year Ja Morant and forward Jaren Jackson Jr.“For us to be a great team, a team that we know we can be, everyone has to be playing at full strength,” LeVert said. “Everyone has to be confident. Everybody has to be ready.”The teams were tied at 104 with 4:15 left. Memphis scored the next seven points, capped by a 3-pointer from De’Anthony Melton, who had 14 points on the night. LeVert’s 3-pointer with 11.4 seconds left pulled Brooklyn within 113-110, but the Nets could get no closer.Memphis lost momentum when Valanciunas did not come out for the second half due to the health and safety protocols. What had been Memphis domination on the boards quickly changed, and the Nets began shooting better than they had in the first half.“As soon as we got notification and in conversations with the league, we had to pull him from the game with an abundance of caution,” Jenkins said, adding that Valanciunas is not positive for COVID-19.In the third quarter, LeVert would connect on 6 of 8 from the field, including all five of his 3-pointers to pull the Nets back into the game.“That third quarter they got going,” Jenkins said. “They had a huge spark. A lot of momentum. Our guys just rallied and stayed the course despite a big run by the Nets.”TIP-InsLeVert passed Richard Jefferson for 13th on the Nets’ career 3-pointers made list. … LeVert was 15 of 23 from the field, 7 of 9 from 3-point range. He entered the game shooting 25.6% from beyond the arc. “Honestly, I’ve been shooting bad all season,” LeVert said. “I felt like I was due for this game."Grizzlies: Beat the Nets in Brooklyn 116-111 in overtime on Dec. 28 and have now won four straight over Brooklyn … Wrapped up a four-game homestand, their longest of the season’s first half. … G Tim Frazier, signed by the Grizzlies on Jan. 4, saw his first action in the second quarter.ABSENT STARSIrving missed his second straight game for personal reasons. Asked several times in his pregame availability, Nets coach Steve Nash shared no specifics about the situation. “I messaged with Ky, but I want to keep all that stuff private,” Nash said. He later said as far as future availability that no decision has been made regarding Sunday’s game against Oklahoma City.As for Durant, who is under the health and safety protocols, Nash said: “Kevin, I believe, is still on track for Sunday, so we just hope the tests continue to be negative and everything stays as is.”UP NEXTNets: Host Oklahoma City on Sunday.Grizzlies: Open a three-game road trip Monday in Cleveland against the Cavaliers, who defeated the Grizzlies 94-90 on Thursday.More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsClay Bailey, The Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS — Gordon Hayward scored 22 of his 26 points in the second half and the Charlotte Hornets methodically came back from an 18-point, second-quarter deficit to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 118-110 on Friday night.“He’s a pro. He’s been here before. He’s not fazed by a bad half, a bad quarter," Hornets coach James Borrego said. "He gives us a calming force, a presence that we may not have had in the past.“Even in that fourth quarter as that game got tight, there was no panic,” Borrego added. "And a lot of it has to do with Gordon finishing.”Miles Bridges scored 20 points and Devonte Graham had 17 for the Hornets, who didn't take their first lead until the fourth quarter, when they outscored New Orleans 36-23.Zion Williamson scored 26 points and Josh Hart had 19 for the Pelicans, who've lost three straight, all at home.“There is some frustration because I just want to win," Williamson said of the recent skid, characterized by untimely defensive lapses. “We’ve got to hold ourselves accountable for those types of losses, whether it’s the turnovers, whether it’s the lack of rotation, communication."Brandon Ingram added 17 points but was 3-of-10 shooting. JJ Redick also scored 17 for New Orleans, hitting four 3s.The game marked the first time brothers Lonzo and LaMelo Ball — both top-three draft choices within the past four years — played against one another. LaMelo Ball, picked third overall in 2020, had the better night, nearly notching a triple-double with 12 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists.“He was free and easy out there, kind of what we expect now," Borrego said. “He’s not fazed by the moment.”Although the Ball brothers were matched up only intermittently, LaMelo Ball hit a 3 with his brother guarding him and also blocked his brother's driving layup.Lonzo Ball, a second overall draft pick by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017, missed 6 of 7 3-point shots and finished with five points.“It was cool to be out there with him,” LaMelo Ball said. “Whenever we win, I feel it works out great.”TIP-INSHornets: Terry Rozier finished with 15 points and Bismack Biyombo scored 11. ... Charlotte outrebounded the Pelicans 45-36 and turned 16 offensive rebounds into 26 second-chance points.Pelicans: New Orleans committed 19 turnovers, leading to 27 Charlotte points. ... The Pelicans lost despite outshooting the Hornets 49.4% (38 of 77) to 47.1 % (41 of 87), as well as 39.5% (15 of 39) to 38.1% (16 of 42) from 3-point range. ... New Orleans won only once during its four-game home stand.MOMENTUM SHIFTThe Pelicans led by double digits most of the first half and by 18 points when Redick’s 3 made it 47-29 in the middle of the second quarter.New Orleans was still up 59-47 to open the second half, but Charlotte quickly began tightening things up.Rozier hit a 3 and Hayward added short jumper and another 3, cutting the lead to 62-55.Another 3 by Hayward, two more by Rozier and one by Bridges in a span of less than three minutes got the Hornets within 72-69.The Pelicans gradually rebuilt their lead to eight late in the period, but LaMelo Ball hit his step-back 3 over his brother to make it 87-82 heading into the final quarter.Graham’s driving right-handed floater as he was fouled by Nickeil Alexander-Walker put Charlotte up for the first time at 105-103 with 5:46 to go. Hayward’s 3 with 3:43 left put the Hornets ahead 109-105.“I’ll keep using the word resiliency,” Borrego said. “It speaks volumes about their character more than anything. I love that they don’t give in."UP NEXTHornets: Host Atlanta on Saturday night in the first of three straight at home.Pelicans: Visit Dallas on Monday night to begin a seven-game road trip.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsBrett Martel, The Associated Press
NEW YORK — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 25 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, Hamidou Diallo scored a season-high 23 points, and the Oklahoma City Thunder overcame an ugly start to beat the New York Knicks 101-89 on Friday night.Al Horford added 15 points and was practically the only offence early for the Thunder, who got almost nothing to fall at the start but got better as the game went along and improved to 4-1 on the road.“We just stick with it, no matter what it is,” Gilgeous-Alexander said.RJ Barrett scored 19 points for the Knicks, who had their three-game winning streak snapped. Julius Randle, scoreless in the first half, finished with 18 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists.“From top to bottom, we just didn’t get it done,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. “We’re capable of doing much better than we did.”Oklahoma City came in scoring an NBA-low 102 points per game, the Knicks were 28th at 104.4, and even those paltry stats seemed way out of reach the way the game started.The Thunder shot 20.8% in the first quarter — Horford had three of their five baskets — and trailed 24-15. But the Knicks managed just 18 in the second quarter and the game was tied at 42 at the half.“I just felt like today on both ends of the floor, for whatever reason, we just didn’t play for each other and it happens,” Randle said. “You go through that, but the biggest thing is that we nip it in the bud right now and take care of it right now and get back to playing unselfish, playing for each other.”Coach Mark Daigneault praised Diallo and the reserves who helped get the Thunder going after the starters were cold at the start.“They really amped it up and then we carried it through the rest of the game,” Daigneault said.Gilgeous-Alexander was 6 of 7 for 12 points in the third quarter, when the Thunder opened a nine-point lead before Austin Rivers beat the buzzer with a 3-pointer that cut it to 69-63. The Thunder broke it open with an 11-3 spurt in the fourth, with Gilgeous-Alexander's 3-pointer making it 89-76.TIP-INSThunder: Diallo had 11 rebounds. ... Daigneault coached his first NBA game at Madison Square Garden, but has been part of victories in the arena. He was a student manager at UConn from 2003-07 under Jim Calhoun, winning one Big East tournament title.Knicks: The Knicks have lost the last four meetings. ... Elfrid Payton scored 16 points but shot 4 for 16.NEW KNICKThibodeau said the Knicks hoped Taj Gibson, signed Thursday, would be cleared to begin playing next week. The veteran forward played for Thibodeau in both Chicago and Minnesota and spent last season with the Knicks, which made him a good fit for a short-handed frontcourt.“I think his career speaks for itself and obviously he embodies all the things that we believe in,” Thibodeau said.FAMILIAR FACEDaigneault has on his staff Mike Miller, who finished last season as the Knicks' interim head coach after David Fizdale was fired. He previously coached the Knicks' team in the G League, where the coaches became acquainted.“He did a great job here,” Daigneault said. “He left a great impression here. Everyone here had great things to say about him. He’s an old-school worker but a new-school thinker.”UP NEXTThunder: Visit Brooklyn on Sunday.Knicks: Host Denver on Sunday.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
DETROIT — Even while losing seven of their first eight games, the Detroit Pistons competed. None of those defeats was by more than 15 points.So perhaps it was no surprise that after falling behind by 23 against an impressive Phoenix team, Detroit gamely fought back.Jerami Grant had 31 points, 10 rebounds and a crucial assist near the end of regulation, and the Pistons beat the Suns 110-105 in overtime Friday night. Coach Dwane Casey was pleased his team's effort resulted in a win.“They’ve got to get some reward," Casey said. "Slowly but surely, I think we’re going to come together — we’re coming together.”Detroit scored the first nine points of the extra session after barely leading at all during regulation. Grant had only two assists on the night, but one of them was to Mason Plumlee for a dunk that tied it at 93 with 9.6 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.“I’m very impressed with his patience and his decision-making,” said teammate Blake Griffin, who had 16 points and 12 rebounds. “Had a big pass to Mason, obviously, to tie the game. So his decision-making is unbelievable.”Devin Booker missed a jumper that could have won it for the Suns at the end of the fourth.Booker scored 23 points for Phoenix, including a 3-pointer with 40.7 seconds left in overtime that brought the Suns within three. Grant answered with a 3-pointer in front of the Detroit bench to double the lead.The Pistons said the win marked their largest comeback victory in at least the last 20 years.Phoenix entered the game with the best record in the Western Conference. Detroit came in with the worst mark in the NBA. It looked like that for much of the first half.Langston Galloway scored 17 points in the half for the Suns against his former team, and Phoenix led 54-31 in the second quarter. Detroit went on a 17-2 run to end the half and eventually tied it at 70 in the third quarter.TIP-INSSuns: F-C Jalen Smith was out due to health and safety protocols. ... After making 21 3-pointers in a win over Toronto on Wednesday, the Suns made 17 on Friday, but they needed 52 attempts. They also shot just 6 of 13 on free throws.Pistons: Detroit was 25 of 29 on free throws, and that was important because the Pistons shot 41% from the field. ... Detroit has won eight in a row against the Suns. ... The Pistons tied a franchise record with their fourth straight game shooting at least 85% on free throws.ADJUSTMENTSDetroit slowed Phoenix by playing plenty of zone defence.“It was good to us," Casey said. "We weren’t stopping them man to man, so we had to give them a different look.”Suns coach Monty Williams said his team didn't make the zone work hard enough.“We got 52 3s up, so we didn’t have a problem getting up shots. We didn’t make shots,” he said. “When we’re flowing offensively, teams are throwing different defences at us, and we have to respond the right way.”BIG HALFGalloway, who played three seasons with the Pistons from 2017-20, made his first six shots — five from 3-point range. He didn't score after that, however.“It felt good,” he said. “Just kind of upset and disappointed we didn’t pull that one out. That’s one you’ve got to have.”UP NEXTSuns: Visit Indiana on Saturday night. Phoenix hasn't won on the road in that series since 2016.Pistons: Host Utah on Sunday. Detroit has dropped eight in a row against the Jazz.___Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketballNoah Trister, The Associated Press
BOSTON — Jayson Tatum had 32 points, Jaylen Brown had 27 points and 13 rebounds, and the Boston Celtics held off Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards 116-107 Friday night for their fourth straight win.Beal had 41 points and eight rebounds a game after tying the franchise record with 60 points against the 76ers.Tatum hit 14 of 27 shots to power the short-handed Celtics, who were without Tristan Thompson, Grant Williams and Robert Williams. The trio is sidelined in COVID-19 health and safety protocol for the next seven days.“Our job’s not to make excuses for who’s not here,” coach Brad Stevens said. “It’s to play as well as we can with who is and let the results take care of themselves.”Rui Hachimura had 17 points and Davis Bertans had 13 as the Wizards dropped to 2-7.The Celtics were cruising early, outscoring the Wizards 33-19 in the second quarter. They increased a 19-point halftime lead to 28 in the first five minutes of the third quarter.The Wizards rallied from there, clawing within 99-95 with 7:36 left in the game.Boston scored seven straight points to build a small cushion. It was 106-101 when Marcus Smart led a fast break and found Brown for a corner 3-pointer with 2:08 remaining.Coach Scott Brooks said he may have played Beal too many minutes down the stretch.“It’s really on me. I tried to get him some extra minutes because we were right there,” Brooks said. "He’s been playing probably three minutes too many. It doesn’t sound like a lot. But it does add up.”Russell Westbrook was in action just two days after dislocating a finger on his right hand late in Washington’s loss to Philadelphia on Wednesday night. He played with his right ring and pinkie fingers taped together. He finished with 12 points on 4-of-16 shooting from the field.Daniel Theis started at centre for Boston and picked up two quick fouls, prompting Stevens to play second-year, 7-foot-5 Tacko Fall for just the second time this season. Fall made the most of the opportunity, coming up with a block at the rim on Westbrook in the first quarter. He also was the recipient of an alley-oop from Brown in the second.“The coaches have been on me to just stay ready," Fall said. "The game has slowed down a lot which has made my game a lot easier. ... I know I belong, it’s just a matter of going out there and doing my job on a consistent basis.”TIP-INSWizards: Despite playing the 76ers on Wednesday, a day before Philadelphia guard Seth Curry tested positive for the coronavirus, coach Scott Brooks said they haven’t had any positive tests. ... Westbrook was assessed a technical foul from the bench in the third quarter.Celtics: Had a pregame moment of silence for former NBA player and coach Paul Westphal, then continued to take a knee for the national anthem. Westphal was a member of the Celtics’ 1973-74 championship team. ... G Jeff Teague returned after missing two games with a sprained left ankle. ... Led by 21 in the first half. ... Semi Ojeleye scored eight straight points in the opening three minutes of the third quarter.WALKER CLEARED FOR PRACTICECeltics All-Star point guard Kemba Walker has been cleared to begin practicing.Walker hasn’t played this season after receiving a stem cell injection in his left knee prior to the start of training camp last month. He’s been on a 12-week strengthening program since the early October procedure.Stevens said Walker’s been pain-free during individual workouts and that the next step is for him to go through some live practices with teammates.UP NEXTWizards: Host the Heat on Saturday.Celtics: Host the Heat on Sunday.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsKyle Hightower, The Associated Press