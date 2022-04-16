Nicolas Batum with an assist vs the New Orleans Pelicans

The Canadian Press

MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens lost but the Bell Centre crowd acclaimed Carey Price in his return from the second he jumped on the ice for warmups all the way to the final buzzer. Price gave up two goals on 19 shots in Montreal’s 3-0 loss to the New York Islanders but fans kept cheering following every save. “It was a lot of fun. It made me feel really, I guess, wanted,” Price said. “It was definitely emotional but I was able to stifle that and stay focused because I wanted to play well tonig