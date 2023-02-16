Nicola Sturgeon resignation: What happened and what next?
As Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announces her resignation from the role, we take a look at what it means for the party, the Government and the country.
Nicola Sturgeon has formally announced her resignation as the Scottish First Minister after more than eight years in the role, saying the “brutality” of modern politics had taken its toll.
Two Regina residents say the city is being too frosty with enforcement of its new sidewalk clearing bylaw. Changes to Regina's Clean Property Bylaw came into effect in 2022, mandating that all property owners in the city must clear their own walks and nearby sidewalks — to the edges of the sidewalk and as close to the concrete as possible — within 48 hours of a snowfall. After a year of only giving warnings to educate the public, this is the first winter where the bylaw has been enforced. Al Bod
(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s offer to provide a DNA sample to a New York writer who claims he raped her in the 1990s was rejected by a judge as too late and with too many strings attached.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns of Retaliation Against US Over Balloon SagaUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing as the Ultra-Rich Move to FloridaASML Stolen Data Came From Technical Repository for Chip MachinesUS Scrambles Jets for ‘Routi
‘The current rate of Ukraine’s ammunition expenditure is many times higher than our current rate of production,” Jens Stoltenberg, Nato’s secretary general, said this week. “This puts our defence industries under strain.” In two sentences he confirmed a major hitch in the West’s efforts to support Kyiv, one that experts have been highlighting since the first months of the war: we are running out of supplies.
The Russian president's fury was apparently aimed at the country's deputy PM.
"She's trying to be the MAGA nationalist and the uniter," Tim Miller told MSNBC.
Trump called in to talk about his anti-abortion record roughly an hour after DeSantis left the stage.
If you dig combatting wokeness, the imaginary villain that haunts Republican fever dreams, then Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is your superhero du jour.
Officials exploring possibility China did not intend for surveillance craft to enter American heartland
A lawyer for Hunter Biden's art dealer suggested a House panel investigating his sales of paintings deal with the president's son.
(Bloomberg) -- German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius indicated that western allies are struggling to put together two full battalions of Leopard 2 tanks to send to Ukraine as promised.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns of Retaliation Against US Over Balloon SagaUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing as the Ultra-Rich Move to FloridaASML Stolen Data Came From Technical Repository for Chip MachinesUS Scrambles Jets for ‘Routine’
A New York state appeals court on Tuesday upheld an order finding Donald Trump in civil contempt for having failed to comply with a subpoena from New York Attorney General Letitia James in her probe of his business practices. In a 5-0 decision, the Appellate Division in Manhattan said James had established by "clear and convincing evidence" that Trump's response to the Dec. 1, 2021, subpoena was inadequate.
The former vice president may not have a valid claim to avoid testifying against Donald Trump in the Jan. 6 case. But he could succeed in delaying the matter.
(Bloomberg) -- Sweden’s Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson signaled the Nordic nation was preparing for the possibility of joining NATO after neighboring Finland, following comments from the defense alliance’s chief that a joint entry “isn’t the main question.”Most Read from BloombergUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing as the Ultra-Rich Move to FloridaNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsUS Scrambles Jet
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Folders marked classified and found at Donald Trump's Florida home after he left the White House did not contain any documents, the former U.S. president said on Tuesday after a report that his team received a subpoena for one such folder. Trump's legal team in December and January turned over the empty folder marked classified, as well as other material with classified markings, an aide's laptop and a thumb drive to U.S. prosecutors, CNN reported, citing multiple sources. The Guardian separately reported that prosecutors subpoenaed the empty folder in January after it was seen by investigators Trump hired to search his Florida property for any remaining White House documents not turned over when he left office in 2021 and not uncovered by an FBI search last year.
OTTAWA — After days of shooting down unidentified “objects,” fighter jets from Canada and the United States were scrambled Monday night to intercept four Russian military aircraft as they buzzed North American airspace. The North American Aerospace Defence Command, which detected the group comprised of Russian long-range bombers and fighter escorts as it approached Alaska, painted the incident as a normal occurrence that did not pose any threat. Norad also dismissed the Russian flight as unrelat
(Bloomberg) -- Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has summoned China’s ambassador to express his “serious concern” after a Chinese ship aimed a military-grade laser at a Philippine vessel in the South China Sea.Most Read from BloombergUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkChina Warns of Retaliation Against US Entities in Balloon SagaAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing as the Ultra-Rich Move to FloridaUS Scrambles Jets for ‘Routine’ Intercept of Russian Warp
Reports of a planned coup in Moldova have revived fears about the Kremlin’s intentions for Ukraine’s pro-European neighbour.
China said Wednesday it will take measures against U.S. entities related to the downing of a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the American East Coast. At a daily briefing, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin gave no details and did not identify the targets of the measures. China says the balloon was a unmanned weather airship that was accidentally blown off course and accuses the U.S. of overreacting in bringing it down with a missile fired from an F-22 fighter jet.