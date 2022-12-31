Nicola Sturgeon focuses on cost-of-living crisis in New Year message
Nicola Sturgeon has promised her Government "will keep doing everything we can" for the most vulnerable people in the country in response to the cost-of-living crisis. In a New Year message to the people of Scotland, the First Minister said the Scottish Government would make tackling poverty the priority. She also stressed that, despite challenges being faced by people across the country, there was still "much to look forward to in the year ahead".