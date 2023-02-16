Nicola Bulley's reputation 'destroyed' by police, says ex-detective

CBC

Two Regina residents say the city is being too frosty with enforcement of its new sidewalk clearing bylaw. Changes to Regina's Clean Property Bylaw came into effect in 2022, mandating that all property owners in the city must clear their own walks and nearby sidewalks — to the edges of the sidewalk and as close to the concrete as possible — within 48 hours of a snowfall. After a year of only giving warnings to educate the public, this is the first winter where the bylaw has been enforced. Al Bod