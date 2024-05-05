Nico Hoerner's two-run double

The Canadian Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Max Muncy had the first three home run game of his career along with four RBIs, Shohei Ohtani had three hits and became the franchise leader for most home runs by a Japanese-born player and the Los Angeles Dodgers rolled to an 11-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Saturday night. Freddie Freeman also had three hits for the Dodgers, who have won four of five. Rookie Andy Pages also went deep as Los Angeles had five homers. Tyler Glasnow (6-1) struck out 10 and became the seco