Nicky Lopez's two-run single

Nicky Lopez rips a two-run single up the middle, giving the White Sox a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the 2nd
Gerrit Cole's struggles against Rafael Devers continued with the New York Yankees pitcher intentionally walking the Boston Red Sox slugger with the bases empty.
The Seminoles and Gators are a combined 1-5 through three weeks and there are few reasons for optimism.
Manning then rushed for a 67-yard TD on his third play.
After falling behind 17-0 to South Carolina, No. 16 LSU came back for a 36-33 win at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia.
Aaron Judge ended the longest home run drought of his career with authority, blasting a grand slam against the Boston Red Sox.
Love suffered an MCL sprain during the Packers' opening game in Brazil against the Eagles.
Rising's right hand hit a cooler on the Baylor sideline.
Follow all of Saturday's Week 3 college football action at Yahoo Sports.
The Texas Rangers flamethrower is officially back.
Despite both being Big 12 members, No. 14 Kansas State hosted No. 20 Arizona for a non-conference matchup.
Caitlin Clark has broken her biggest record yet.
Beau Brieske, Brant Hurter, Brenan Hanifee and Tyler Holton were one out away from history.
Payton Thorne threw four interceptions in the Tigers' Week 2 loss to Cal.
Per Harbaugh, Wiggins — the Ravens' first-round pick — is fine, but will miss Sunday's game vs. the Raiders.
“It’s never easy to predict the price at auction of a piece without any comps to consider, but that’s also what makes it the ideal auction piece,” said Chris Ivy, director of sports collectibles at Heritage Auctions.
The 48-year-old was arrested on nine different charges.
The Braves can't stop getting injured.
Rocker's slider already looks like an elite pitch.
Welcome to our weekend preview show where we get you ready with everything you need to know heading into Sunday and Monday's action. Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon to share 3 burning fantasy questions he wants answered in Week 2. Behrens also shares the three matchups he has his eye on in Week 2 that will have the most fantasy ramifications.
Christian and Alexis react to the USMNT’s recent poor form ahead of Mauricio Pochettino’s hiring. Then Christian and Alexis welcome on Nicole Baxter from EA Sports to chat her soccer experience and working on EA Sports FC. Later, Christian and Alexis bring back another edition of “Rápido reactions.”