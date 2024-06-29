Nicky Lopez's RBI single
Nicky Lopez lines an opposite field RBI single to put the White Sox ahead 1-0 in the bottom of the 2nd
Simone Biles is once again dominating the field.
Celebrini was the youngest player ever to win the Hobey Baker Award as the top NCAA men's player.
Cooper Flagg, an incoming freshman at Duke University, will join the USA Basketball men’s select team that will practice alongside the squad headed to Paris this summer for the Olympics.
Our Frank Schwab counts down his NFL power rankings, grades each team's offseason, solicits fantasy football advice and previews what the 2024 season might have in store for each team.
The Pistons take on a contract in order to acquire future draft picks.
The Saints hovered around .500 last season and that could happen again after an uninspiring offseason.
"U.S. Soccer stands firmly against racism in all forms and will continue to support our players."
It was a long shot for Mercedes to get Verstappen to replace Lewis Hamilton next season.
Continuing our summer 'Flip the Script' series we take a look at who could be this year's Rachaad White: A dead zone RB that ends up becoming a top ten fantasy RB at the end of the season. Nate Tice joins Matt Harmon to identify this year's RB dead zone and pick which RB could become the king of the RB dead zone.
Here is a stab at a first draft of history — a thumbnail sketch of who had a pretty good first night of the 2024 NBA Draft, and who might wind up looking back at the evening wistfully, with some regret.
Martin spent one season at USF after transferring from Liberty.
For the second straight 2024 Copa América match at SoFi Stadium, the “home” team failed to deliver.
Here are Yahoo Sports' complete first-round draft grades.
The short-notice rematch between light heavyweight champ Alex Pereira and former champ Jiří Procházka can’t help but feel like a little bit of a consolation prize. Here's a rundown of every main card matchup and why it matters.
On today's episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to EA's Sports recent list of the top 25 toughest places to play in college football ahead of the College Football 25 video game being released next month.
In today's edition: MLB offenses are struggling (again), Knicks-Nets blockbuster, Division I's haves and have-nots, and more.
The deal comes with a 30-year lease and a target date in 2028 for the renovations to be complete.
In today's edition: Panthers hoist the Cup, Vols top Aggies, devastation for Athing Mu, the NBA's French revolution, and more.
Kristaps Porzingis may miss Latvia's Olympic basketball campaign.
Mbappé's penalty kick goal in the 56th minute gave France the lead.