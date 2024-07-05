Nicky Lopez's RBI double
Nicky Lopez laces an RBI double to right field, plating Paul DeJong to give the White Sox a 1-0 lead in the 2nd inning
Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros discuss the United States Men’s National Team crashing out of the Copa America, Argentina advancing after an epic shootout with Ecuador and Spain knocking out Germany in the Euro’s.
Pittsburgh Pirates rookie pitcher Jared Jones won't throw for approximately two weeks after going on the IL.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman dig into what is going wrong with the Yankees, who was selected as an All-Star starter and give their picks for The Good, The Bad & The Uggla.
Our Frank Schwab counts down his NFL power rankings, grades each team's offseason, solicits fantasy football advice and previews what the 2024 season might have in store for each team.
The Yankees have lost 13 of their last 17.
Hayden Springer became the 14th player to shoot under 60 in PGA Tour history with a 12-under 59 in the first round of the John Deere Classic.
We're halfway through the MLB season, which means it's a perfect time to look ahead to how the upcoming free agent class is shaping up.
"He's OK, but that bounced right into his belly ... Oh, no. Not on the belly."
Howard Eskin, 73, was also banned from the 76ers' training facility until further notice.
The 2024 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest won't feel the same without Joey Chestnut, but the show must go on.
JJ Redick is a first time head coach, but he'll have plenty of experience backing him up.
Despite slugging 27 home runs this season, Shohei Ohtani won't be participating in the 2024 Home Run Derby.
The Marlins are moving on from Tim Anderson.
The offseason version of Hard Knocks kicked off on Tuesday night with the New York Giants.
Dick Vitale underwent surgery to remove cancerous lymph nodes on Tuesday morning.
In today's edition: USMNT crashes out, the dawn of a new college sports era, Noah Lyles seeks four golds, and more.
The Vikings solved a QB question with J.J. McCarthy.
Texas Rangers rookie Wyatt Langford shined on "Sunday Night Baseball," hitting for the cycle against the Baltmore Orioles.
BetMGM's odds for the NBA title had a big change on Monday morning.
The Goodyear blimp confirmed that, no, it was not providing footage for Monday night's game.